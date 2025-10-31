Andrew Could Still Become KING OF ENGLAND! WTF!

Well, this is a real head-scratcher…

Prince Andrew is no longer Prince Andrew. On Thursday the Palace officially declared King Charles III was kicking his brother out of the royal family entirely, removing not just the HRH, Earl of Inverness, Baron Killyleagh, and Duke of York titles — but even the Prince moniker! He’s technically now just Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

It’s been gratifying to see a rich and powerful man associated with Jeffrey Epstein finally face some consequences. Even if it’s not prison, it’s at least the destruction of his legacy and status. But, uh… Is it enough?

Here’s the weird thing. Despite supposedly just being Andy from the block now, this guy could still become the King of England! Yeah!

According to Buckingham Palace, the line of succession is NOT being updated. So Andrew, Duke of Jack S**t, is still EIGHTH IN LINE to the throne!

Obviously there’s almost no chance of this actually happening. It would take some kind of shocking accident in which harm befell Prince William, all three of his children AND Prince Harry and his two kids. And good luck even getting the brothers in a room together, so it ain’t happening.

But just the fact it’s possible is pretty insane, no? We could have a King of England under investigation for his involvement in an underage sex trafficking ring! Hell, if the US government makes some big changes and decides to stop protecting Epstein and his accomplices, you could have a King of England who’s wanted by the FBI!

That’s not all Andrew gets to keep. Apparently his exit from the Royal Lodge comes with compensation for the rest of his lease — a buyout to the tune of £500,000! That’s over $650k American! Not only that, he’s made such a fuss about having to leave the Royal Lodge, but it ain’t exactly some barren island he’s being exiled to.

He’s being moved to the country, 140 miles from Buckingham Palace. He’ll now live somewhere on the enormous grounds of the Sandringham Estate.

It’s unclear where he’ll live there, how much land he’ll control, etc. But we just wanted to make clear he’s not exactly going to prison, y’all. He’s not being taken downtown, he’s being taken to Downton.

It’s a start, but once again, this is the rich person version of consequences. And about that line of succession? All we can say is, the UK better pray for the safety every day of Will, Harry, and their kids!

