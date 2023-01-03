Royals Give Aide Who Accused Meghan Markle Of 'Bullying' A Big New Honor -- Details!

The new year is kicking off with a big blow to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to The Mirror on Saturday, King Charles III has delivered an honor to former staffer Jason Knauf. You know, the guy who slammed Meghan for reportedly “bullying” her employees while she was still a working royal! Damn.

Per the outlet, Jason has been made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO), which recognizes distinguished personal services to the monarch. Before his 2021 departure, he worked for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as their communications secretary for seven years and then transitioned to Prince William and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton’s team. He ended his career with the royal household as chief executive of William and Kate’s Royal Foundation. He is now a board member for The Earthshot Prize.

According to The Times of London, in October 2018, Jason wrote to William’s press secretary Simon Case to express his concerns about the Suits alum “bullying” junior staff members in the palace, saying in part:

“I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year.”

The actress has vehemently denied the accusations. But, still, it was a major problem for her in the press, resulting in an investigation (though Buckingham Palace didn’t release the findings). It sure is interesting timing since Harry and Meghan just went after their family in their Netflix docuseries. Has to be tough to see the royals side with the aides! Thoughts?

