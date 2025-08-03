Prince Harry Responds To Claim He Got Into ‘Physical Fight’ With Prince Andrew & Denies Comments Said About Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is responding to claims he got into a nasty brawl with his uncle Prince Andrew.

If you haven’t heard, bombshell new book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, penned by Andrew Lownie, spills some major tea about the Royal family… But not all of it is true.

An excerpt obtained by DailyMail.com over the weekend claimed the Duke of Sussex and his estranged uncle came to blows at a family gathering in 2013 over something that was allegedly said behind Harry’s back. According to the book, fists were flung and Andrew was left with a bloody nose.

Sheesh!

In a separate instance years later, the book claims Andrew told Harry his marriage to Meghan Markle would never last and accused the Suits alum of being an opportunist. Now we all know Prince Andrew has a plethora of controversies under his belt, but apparently two in particular don’t carry any weight!

A day after the excerpt was published in the DM, a spokesperson for the Archewell founder told People:

“I can confirm neither of those things are true. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

And now, Harry is taking legal action! The spokesperson added:

“Such are the gross inaccuracies, damaging and defamatory remarks made in the Daily Mail’s story, I can confirm a legal letter from Prince Harry’s counsel has been sent to the Mail.”

Wow!

