Prince Harry Getting Blackballed By Royal Family -- Who Think He's A Snake Who Can NEVER Be Trusted Again!

Prince Harry has done a lot of damage to his relationship with his family, and his latest BBC interview might be the final nail in the coffin.

A source SLAMMED the “whiny” royal on Wednesday, claiming he’s getting blackballed by his relatives because he and his wife Meghan Markle cannot be trusted. The insider dished:

“I genuinely think nobody trusts him and that’s the bottom line. The royal family has major trust issues with him and that’s what’s at the heart of everything. They don’t trust him and Meghan and that’s why they can’t have a relationship … maybe there’s room to forgive, but they won’t forget. Forgiveness and trust are two different things.”

Related: William’s Chilling Reaction To Harry’s Explosive Interview

Author and friend of the royals, Hugo Vickers, also suggested that King Charles III and co. think Harry’s a mole — and that’s why they refuse to talk to him these days, no matter the topic. Hugo said:

“I have total sympathy with the royal family. Harry is quite like this mother [the late Princess Diana]. One day, when I was at Buckingham Palace, I was shown the letter that Prince Phillip wrote to Diana in which he said, ‘Every time Charles talks to you, it’s in the Daily Mail the next day.’”

The insider continued:

“The same thing is happening now. Charles is, of course, right not to trust him. Harry is hopeless in that respect. He shouldn’t have given that interview — but none of the royal family should ever give interviews, it’s always a car crash.”

Yeesh. That was a dark analogy right after mentioning Diana…

The source claimed Harry’s habit of gossiping about his family time and time again is a big reason everyone’s ghosting him. Remember, he’s been spilling tea since his royal exit (in books and media appearances), no matter how much it upset his family. It’s clearly not the way to win them back, and yet he won’t stop!

So, because of all this, they’ve just cut him off instead. A source also told the outlet that Harry tried to connect with his dad when he was in the UK for the Invictus Games anniversary in April last year, but he was completely ignored:

“Harry messaged Charles and he never heard back. He wanted to talk to his dad about security stuff then, but his dad wouldn’t speak to him. He really felt like his dad could overturn things.”

As we know, Charles didn’t get involved and Harry lost his court case — meaning he’ll likely never bring his family to his home country again. While Harry’s upset the royals didn’t do more to help him, Vickers has little sympathy for him:

“Harry has just got to accept [the security decision] and stop whingeing and whining.”

The royal biographer also felt telling the BBC the 76-year-old won’t speak to him amid health issues crossed the line — specifically the part in which the Archewell founder said he know doesn’t how much time the monarch has left. Hugo remarked:

“It was disgraceful to talk about Charles’s health, if he’s not talking to him, how does he know anything about it?”

Vickers also thought the timing of the interview was poor considering it came in the same week His Majesty invited cancer patients and survivors to the Palace and spoke about the illness. Just another example of how many think Harry is constantly overshadowing the patriarch. The A Royal Life writer scolded the younger father of two:

“Harry wrote in ‘Spare’ how the king told him, ‘Don’t make my last years miserable’ — and yet he’s done exactly that. […] Enough with the ‘me, me, me’ complaints. The king has got enough on his plate. He’s got the problems of the world on his shoulders and doesn’t need a whiny son.”

So, what should he be doing instead?

“Harry should be begging his father for forgiveness … and it should be done quietly, not on TV. But he won’t. Because he’s so stupid, he’s basically blown it.”

That’s kind of hard to do, though, if his family won’t answer any of his phone calls or meet up in private! It’s complicated. Is he just supposed to wait around forever hoping one day they’ll respond? We get his interview was perhaps a little too candid, but he was trying to share that he wants to reconcile, at least. But, obviously, what Harry is doing now isn’t working… It’s time for a new tactic!

Reactions? Do you think it’s fair to shun Harry and Meg? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]