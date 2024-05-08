Why Royal Family Didn’t Attend Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Event -- And Where They Were Instead!

It’s official. None of the royals supported Prince Harry at the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Oof.

As Perezcious readers know, the Duke of Sussex traveled to England to be there for a ceremony to mark the milestone occasion for the sports competition he created on Wednesday. While the 39-year-old extended invites to his estranged relatives as an olive branch, King Charles III‘s team was quick to shut down reconciliation speculation by revealing his calendar was too full to meet up with his son. But there was still hope someone — anyone — might show up… but nope!

Unsurprisingly, Prince William and Princess Catherine, along with Charles, were not in attendance at a Service of Thanksgiving held at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday. They likely stayed away because of the family feud and Kate Middleton‘s cancer battle. As for the other royals? Well, they were all hobnobbing with each other elsewhere!

Related: William Gives Rare Update On Kate & The Kids Amid Cancer Battle

Harry’s event coincided with the first garden party of the season, held a few miles from Buckingham Palace. That’s where Charles and Queen Camilla were with Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Richard and Birgitte. Wow! They ALL snubbed Harry! Rough! No word on where Princess Beatrice or Eugenie were.

FWIW, a spokesperson for the Archewell founder previously opened up about His Majesty’s absence, saying:

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program. The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

We guess he’s keeping his head held high and not letting these no-shows get him down! But it’s gotta hurt that nobody bothered to come!

That said, plenty of representatives from the participating nations of the Invictus Games and members of the wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veteran community showed up. Homeland star Damian Lewis was one of several people who spoke (including Harry), reading a poem called “Invictus.” Hey, having the lead from Band Of Brothers is a pretty nice consolation prize. But still would’ve been nice to have some family in the audience, though!

Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]