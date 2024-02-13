Prince Harry REFUSED To Be In ‘Same Room’ As Queen Camilla While Visiting King Charles!

Yeesh. Sounds like Prince Harry has way more beef with Queen Camilla than with his father King Charles III — and even as that was on full display during his recent trip to England!

Camilla’s friend Petronella Wyatt spilled the tea in a column for The Telegraph published on Monday. In it, she claimed the Duke of Sussex “preferred not to be in the same room with his stepmother when he spoke to the King about his cancer diagnosis.” Oof! The writer saw this as a “massive opportunity missed” for the Spare author to extend an “olive branch” to Camilla, especially after attacking her in his memoir.

As we previously covered, Meghan Markle‘s husband called the 76-year-old “dangerous” and “the villain” in his explosive tell-all — even though he unsuccessfully tried to walk that back after the fact. He also added of the “other woman”:

“I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar.”

He claimed Camilla had leaked stories about his family to boost her popularity, which if true, is definitely s**tty! And he’s obviously not over it if he didn’t want to be near her last week! Interestingly, the British journalist speculated that it is “likely our laidback Queen wouldn’t have minded either way.” Hmm…

Perhaps all this family tension is one reason Charles was so “unhappy” about the spur-of-the-moment (and SUPER short) visit?! It certainly complicates things — though the dynamics within this family have been messed up for a long time now!

Do U think it was rude of Harry not to want to be near Camilla? Or did he have a right to meet with his ill father alone? Sound OFF (below)!

