Princess Diana’s Letters To Friends About ‘Difficult’ Divorce From King Charles Are Up For Auction!

Some very personal letters penned by the late Princess Diana are going up for auction very soon!

Lay’s Auctioneers announced that 32 “highly personal letters and cards” sent to her close friends Susie and Tarek Kassem are going to be sold later this month. The auction house said in a statement:

“Susie & Tarek Kassem, as very close friends of Diana, Princess of Wales, have treasured these letters for over 25 years. They reflect the special and loving relationship they had with the most unique women that they had ever known. Now, in 2023, the ownership of these poignant documents is a responsibility that the Kassems do not wish to pass on to their children or grandchildren.”

According to Lay’s, the Kassems are auctioning off the personal notes in order “use proceeds of the sale to support some of the charities that were close to Susie and Diana’s hearts.” Additionally, the couple wants “to give other people the opportunity of acquiring ‘a memento’ of the Princess, and in doing so, support causes that were important to her.” However, the charities were not mentioned in the statement.

What can everyone expect from the letters? The pieces come around when Diana divorced King Charles. As you know, the former couple separated in December 1992 and finalized their split in August 1996 – one year before she died at the age of 37 in a car accident in Paris. Describing the letters as “astonishing” and “confidential,” Lay’s Auctioneers explained:

“The Kassems have kept some of their more personal and confidential letters, but largely this collection of over 30 letters and notecards illustrate Diana’s immensely warm and loving disposition in a charming and delightful manner. Some letters do touch on the enormous stress she was experiencing during periods of very public heartbreak, yet her strength of character and her generous and witty disposition shine through.”

They continued:

“It is an extraordinarily poignant collection of correspondence, written by one of the most important and influential women of the 20th century, and documents one of her most valued and significant friendships during the last 2 years of her life.”

Wow…. Some lucky people are going to get never-before-seen insight into the Princess of Wales – especially during a hard time in her life. Lay’s already included a sneak peek at the letters in the press release. One of the notes going up for auction was from February 17, 1996, and written on Kensington Palace stationary with Diana’s royal cipher. It read:

“Darling Susie. Thank you for all the lovely things you said to me on the telephone tonight… You have no idea the joy and trust you and Tarek have introduced into my life and I count myself extremely fortunate both Tarek and you for believing in me…”

She then signed the note with an “X” for a kiss and “Love, Diana.” Another message from Diana to the Kassems shed some light on how tumultuous her divorce from Charles was, per The Times. In the letter, she apologized to the pair for canceling plans to go to the opera, writing on April 28, 1996:

“I am having a very difficult time and pressure is serious and coming from all sides. It’s too difficult sometimes to keep one’s head up, and today I am on my knees and just longing for this divorce to go through as the possible cost is tremendous.”

So, so sad…

According to The Times, Princess Diana shared concerns about her phone at Kensington Palace being “constantly” bugged. Whoa! She also thanked them for celebrating the holidays with her in 1995 while her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were with their dad and the royal family in Sandringham.

Charles must not be too happy about these personal pieces being sold, but people can get their hands on the letters when they hit the auction block in individual lots on February 16. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think these should be auctioned off? Let us know!

