Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Came Close To Revealing Name Of Allegedly Racist Royal!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t go as far as to name the royal family member who allegedly made racist remarks before their son Archie’s birth — but they thought about it!

In the latest edition of the biography Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed the couple actually considered “sharing this detail” in their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey before deciding against it at the last minute.

It was reportedly the Suits actress who shut the idea down, telling Oprah:

“I think it would be very damaging to them.”

As you surely know, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed on national television that the unidentified royal brought up concerns about “how dark” their unborn child would be. After Meg dropped the bomb, Oprah followed up by asking the pair if they would name the royal — to which the Prince replied:

“That conversation I’m never going to share, but at the time, it was awkward; I was a bit shocked.”

He did note that the royal was not the late Prince Philip nor Queen Elizabeth II — who didn’t watch the Sussexes’ Oprah interview, per the book.

The book went on to note that the royal family’s reputation around the globe has been threatened by the unaddressed race allegations, with a Buckingham Palace staffer telling Scobie and Durand:

“There is a feeling that if it’s ignored it will go away, but surely by now they should have learned that never happens?”

The updated edition, which is set to hit shelves next week, also alleged members of the royal fam were “quietly pleased” that Meghan skipped out on Philip’s funeral in April, because they feared she’d “create a spectacle” if she showed up.

As for Harry’s current relationship with his family? The book claimed that although he and brother Prince William have been in regular contact, the podcaster and his father, Prince Charles, were only on “light speaking terms” at Philip’s funeral.

The book noted that emotions are still “raw” within the royal family, but a source close to the couple said the ongoing drama “will force people to talk in order for the healing to begin.” Regardless, the source pointed out that “it will take time to get past the hurt,” adding:

“There has to be some acknowledgment of understanding about what the Sussexes went through in order for there to be progress.”

Despite the still-fractured state of the family, another royal family source said “progress” has been made, sharing:

“Where we are today versus where we were six months ago, versus where we were 12 months ago … there is actually progress. There are efforts on all sides.”

A friend of Harry’s also noted:

“While there’s so much work to be done, [Harry’s visit to the UK for Philip’s funeral] has broken the ice … pushed a closed door slightly ajar.”

Meghan, meanwhile, is said to have found the interview “cathartic” and “liberating.” The book also mentioned that the Sussexes have never once regretted their move to California.

Do U think the family will settle their differences anytime soon, Perezcious readers?

