Royal Family Was ‘Pleased’ Meghan Markle Didn’t Attend Prince Philip’s Funeral

It comes as no surprise, but it turns out Meghan Markle wasn’t even wanted at Prince Philip’s funeral back in April.

As you know, the Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9 at 99. His funeral, which was held in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Chapel, was attended by several family members, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince William, and Prince Harry. However, noticeably absent was the Duchess of Sussex, who was pregnant with the couple’s daughter Lilibet Diana at the time.

Related: Inside The Zoom Calls Of Harry & Meghan And William & Kate Middleton!

Writer Omid Scobie reported that Markle had remained at their home in Montecito, California, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and her pregnancy, tweeting:

“Prince Harry will attend his grandfather’s funeral on Saturday (following all U.S. and U.K. Covid-19 protocols in the process). A source adds that Meghan, who is heavily pregnant, made every effort to travel but didn’t receive medical clearance from her physician.”

Now, according to The Independent, the author claims in a new chapter from Finding Freedom that the institution was “quietly pleased” that Markle didn’t attend the funeral, as they thought her presence would create “a circus” or “a spectacle.”

The burial came a month after the pair slammed the royal family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, making several damning claims about The Firm, including the allegation that someone had conversations with Harry about their son Archie’s skin color. The interview caused quite a stir (and continues to do so now) worldwide, so it was understandable that the group didn’t want any potential drama to carry over while burying a loved one. Still, we cannot ignore the shade of it all!

Thoughts, guys? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, WENN/Avalon]