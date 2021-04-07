Piers Morgan Claims Royal Family Members Have Thanked Him For 'Standing Up' To Meghan Markle

Cancel culture be damned, because we sure are seeing a lot of Piers Morgan!

After quitting Good Morning Britain (because he refused to apologize for his remarks about Meghan Markle), Piers has essentially been on a victory lap, complaining to any American television host who will listen. Earlier this week, he spoke with Fox News firebrand Tucker Carlson for more than an hour about Meghan, Prince Harry, and the “woke mob” trying to “cancel” him.

More recently, he spoke to another infamous host, Billy Bush, about the subject. While the ExtraTV interview was largely more of the same, he did drop one eyebrow-raising tidbit — that he’s allegedly been in touch with the British royals since his GMB exit. He teased:

“I’ve had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family.”

Asked if they were “upper level people,” he responded:

“Well I’m not going to go into who it was, but what I would say is, gratitude that somebody was standing up for them.”

Well, isn’t this interesting!

If you’ll recall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed in their CBS interview that “The Firm” fostered a close relationship with the press, which became toxic when turned on Archie’s parents. Piers has claimed that Meg was lying throughout her interview, yet if his ow words are to be believed, he’s actually providing evidence to back up her claims.

In the words of the master herself:

Interestingly, his refusal to name those grateful royals comes off quite ironic coming from the man who went on Carlson’s show and demanded:

“You’re accusing … people in the palace of being unspeakably cruel simply to protect the brand of the Royal Family. If that is true, let’s have the names of these people, and let’s go to them and ask them is this true.”

C’mon, Piers! Spill!

It seems the embattled broadcaster has built a bit of a catch-22 for himself. Either he’s been right all along and Meghan was lying about her claims of collusion between the Royal Fam and the media, or he himself is lying about getting approval from The Firm.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

