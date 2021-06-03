Kate Middleton Thought It 'Wasn't Too Late' To Pull Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Back In -- Until THIS Anyway!

Kate Middleton very much wanted to repair Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationships with the royal family — but there’s only so much a Duchess can do!

In a new piece for Stella magazine, royal expert Camilla Tominey said Prince William’s wife told her friends it “wasn’t too late” to “pull Harry and Meghan back into the fold” as of a few months ago, before their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The expert wrote:

“I have been reliably informed she was even telling her friends before the Oprah interview that she did not think it was too late to ‘pull them back in.’”

According to Camilla, the Duchess of Cambridge had “taken the same approach as The Queen” before the interview in hoping that the “much loved members of The Firm” would return.

Of course, that all changed when Meg and Harry sat down with Oprah and made several shocking allegations against the family — including that Kate made the Suits alum cry before her wedding and that a member of the royal family raised “concerns” over baby Archie’s skin color. Yet despite being put on blast by Meghan, Camilla noted the 39-year-old decided to “rise above” it and act as a peacemaker between William and Harry at Prince Philip‘s funeral.

That we do know is true. When Harry reunited with his family at his grandfather’s funeral weeks after the interview, Kate was the first member of the family to be seen chatting to him, and was even spotted hanging back in an effort to reunite him with William.

The royal expert explained that Kate is so fixated on mending things with the Sussexes because that’s just who she is; but she also wants to make peace so Archie and his sister can be close to her own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Camilla continued:

“Having grown up being close to her own siblings, Pippa, 37, and James, 34, the Duchess remained keen to bury the hatchet even after the interview aired to a global audience of millions, seemingly for the sake of two-year-old Archie’s relationship with his cousins.”

This comes after Kate’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, said his “peacemaker” niece is “trying to mediate” and doing all she can to put an end to the family drama. Gary also had not-so-kind words for the Duke of Sussex, telling Closer magazine that Harry needs to “get a grip” and stop his “self-indulgent episode” before it gets to the point where there is “no common ground or relationship to rebuild.” He noted:

“But if anyone can bring peace to the royals, Kate can. Kate is a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker. Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can.”

We’re glad to hear Kate is hasn’t given up trying to repair the fractured relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal fam, because it sounds like at this point pretty much everyone else in the situation has!

Do U think this family drama will ever end, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Lia Toby/WENN]