If Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Do Attend King Charles' Coronation, Here's What Role They'll Play!

There’s been SO much speculation about whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles III‘s upcoming coronation amid their family feud — but what’s even at stake?? Are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex going to be involved somehow or is it just a matter of them showing their support?

Royal expert Katie Nicholl opened up about their potential role in the historic ceremony for a Vanity Fair op-ed last week, claiming the pair could take on a role similar to that of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie if they attend.

Related: Prince Harry Was In Talks To Host Saturday Night Live??

Essentially, this means they’ll be there, but not very visible. The insider explained:

“Now that they are no longer working royals, the Sussexes can expect to be treated the same way as Harry’s cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who attend important family occasions but are not in the spotlight and do not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony. It has already been agreed that only working royals will make a balcony appearance during the coronation and sources have said that the focus will be on King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess [Catherine].”

If this sounds like a similar tactic, it’s because it is. It’s basically the same thing that happened during Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee. While Harry and Meghan made the effort to attend and celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne, they were not allowed on the balcony or in the carriage procession during the Trooping the Colour since they are no longer working royals. Instead, they stayed out of the spotlight as much as possible. When they were at big family events, they were visibly shunned to the back — such as the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in which they were seated behind the rest of Harry’s family.

Many of the traditional aspects of Charles’ coronation have also been switched up, so it’s not too strange that Harry wouldn’t have a significant role in the actual event. The Times’ royal editor Roya Nikkhah has already claimed “Charles will scrap royal dukes kneeling and paying homage to the monarch,” meaning if Harry attends, he will have “no official role in the service.” The Prince of Wales will be the only one to “perform that role.”

Still, several sources have been outspoken about how much it means to the 74-year-old to have his youngest son with him at the crowning. The New Royals author went on to insist His Majesty is “determined” for Meghan and Harry to show up at the coronation — specifically because he “wants to move on” from the drama. A palace source also said:

“Whatever has been said and done, Harry is still his son and he loves him. He also cannot imagine being crowned, the most important moment of his life, without both his sons witnessing the moment.”

According to other insiders, it’s actually the Duke of Cambridge who is most upset about Harry’s potential attendance. One working theory, according to DailyMail.com, is that the 38-year-old might make a quick 48-hour appearance at the coronation without his wife. Since the event falls on their eldest child Archie‘s fourth birthday, the Suits alum could stay home to celebrate while the Archewell founder flies in for a brief visit.

Related: Former Stable Girl Claims She Was The One Who Took Harry’s Virginity!

Meanwhile, other sources have claimed Harry and Meghan will both be invited — it’s just a matter of if they will accept. Harry has been adamant about wanting a formal apology before reconciling, so it’s hard to know what he would do if it comes down to it.

Interestingly, another report from Mail on Sunday claimed the Archbishop of Canterbury had been pulled into conversations about the couple’s invitation to the 90-minute service. It was reportedly suggested that the pair might accept the invite if they were given a prominent pew and a promise that Harry wouldn’t lose his royal titles. Hmm. Is Harry really that hung up about where he will sit??

Despite all the chatter about the ceremony (which is just three months away), Charles doesn’t seem to be fazed. On Wednesday morning, he was spotted brushing off a comment about his estranged son! While arriving at the University of East London, a student called out, “Please bring back Harry!” Charles asked a member of his team for clarification, who told him, “Harry, your son.” His reaction?? He simply said, “Oh.”

Dang!

That doesn’t sound like a guy who’s desperate to reconcile! LOLz!! What do you think of Harry and Meghan’s potential role in the ceremony? Do you think it could persuade them one way or the other?? Send us your theories (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]