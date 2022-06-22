Prince William & Prince Harry 'Will NEVER Recover' From 'Irreparable' Damage Caused By Feud -- Despite Whose Best Efforts?!

Prince William and Prince Harry have “not been in a good place” for years — and don’t expect that to change any time soon!

A source broke down the brothers’ problems in a new convo with Us Weekly on Wednesday, and their take on the situation is just as disappointing as William’s friends expressed last week.

This time, the insider went so far as to call the siblings’ bond “doomed” and “irreparable.” Yeesh! That’s some strong language! And it just goes downhill from there…

Related: Why Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Ditching London

Once again, this source believes the main issue stems from the Duke of Sussex’s actions. The brothers’ confrontation “hit rock bottom” last year, the insider says, when Harry and Meghan Markle sat for an explosive Oprah Winfrey interview all about why they left the UK and stepped back from their roles as senior royals. The source says Will took it all too personally:

“[William] doesn’t know who [Harry] is anymore and the trust between them is strained.”

The source also noted that the royal family has been “burned so many times” by Harry, each time causing a deeper divide between the bros:

“They’ll never recover from the damage that has been done.”

Whoa! It doesn’t help that the dad of Archie and Lilibet is continuing to discuss his candid thoughts about the royal fam in interviews, Netflix specials, and an upcoming memoir — all of which William has been very against! The insider noted:

“William does not want his brother writing a book on the royal family.”

Interestingly, the confidant did insist that the 40-year-old “still loves his little brother,” but suggested that love can only help so much:

“He’s his own flesh and blood and that underlying affection will never go away. William’s not one to bear grudges but what’s right is right. He’ll be civil to a point, but he’s not going to play happy families with them again or pretend that everything’s A-OK when it’s anything but.”

Uhh, we’d say he’s VERY good at holding a grudge! This feud has been going on for years!

There is one person in William’s camp that’s trying desperately to get him to make amends with Harry (with very little luck so far) — his wife, Kate Middleton!

Related: Queen Elizabeth BANNED Photos Of Her First Meeting With Lilibet!?

According to another source who spoke to the outlet, the Duchess of Cambridge hasn’t given up on the idea that the family members could one day reconcile:

“There’s a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again: Kate. She can sense that despite everything that has happened, William still feels the loss of Harry.”

The mom of three also feels a sense of urgency and is “frantically trying to play peacemaker.” And it sounds like a BIG undertaking!

Not only have the estranged brothers avoided any family time together (even during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month), but they hardly talk to each other anymore! The few instances that they do reach out sound pretty forced, too, the source added:

“[Kate] had a quiet word with the boys separately, even going as far as calling Harry in Montecito and suggesting that he reach out to William on his birthday. The issue is William and Harry are both overly stubborn, so there’s not much hope.”

Yeah, that’s not sounding good — like at all! What a shame!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think there’s anything Harry can do to win back William’s trust at this point? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]