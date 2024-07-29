Prince William & King Charles Got Into HEATED Fight This Year Over Helicopter Use, New Book Claims! Here’s Why!

Prince Harry might be the black sheep in the family, but there’s been a lot of tension between Prince William and King Charles III, too!

According to an upcoming new book, Catherine, The Princess of Wales by Robert Jobson and obtained by DailyMail.com, the royal relatives got into a massive argument earlier this year. Apparently, the 75-year-old “raised concerns” with his eldest son over his helicopter use, likely after coming to terms with his own mortality after his cancer diagnosis.

It’s a morbid thought, but having William and his entire family — Princess Catherine and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — all in the same vehicle just isn’t really the smartest thing anymore, especially as it relates to the line of succession. It’s why when Prince George turns 12 next year, he may no longer be able to travel with his father. We’ll have to see if they follow through with that rule, though, because by the sounds of this, William isn’t very concerned about avoiding a potential tragedy!

Per the book, the Prince of Wales has been unwilling to make a change to his travel arrangements — despite the risks. Risks that even Queen Elizabeth II was worried about before her death! After a 1967 helicopter crash killed her flight captain (though no royals were injured), Her Majesty had been worried about what might happen as William traveled with his family from Kensington Palace to Anmer Hall in Norfolk, a 115-mile journey. She reportedly “did not hold back” when confronting her grandson about her opinion, requesting that he stop flying his family in a helicopter. But he refused!

So, amid his latest dispute with his father, Charles reportedly insisted William sign “a formal document acknowledging the risks involved and taking full responsibility for his actions.” Wow! He just doesn’t want any blame should something happen. And, even though William isn’t listening, he’s going out of his way to make sure Harry and Meghan Markle won’t have an unexpectedly quick shot to the throne!

According to People, Buckingham Palace doesn’t comment on private conversations or His Majesty’s views, but they always take into account the safety and security of others when planning the best way to transport the royal family. The outlet noted that it’s understood that the palace has evaluated the risks of the family traveling together. Basically, they don’t think they’re being reckless, even amid worries.

Interestingly, the book also opened up about how William and Charles’ relationship has always been more fraught than the public recognized. In fact, before the Spare author started feuding with his family, he was closer to his father! But all that has changed now.

As for why things were complicated, the father of three’s childhood was challenging as he was often caught in the middle of his parents’ relationship struggles. Sources close to him claimed that Charles could be distant and Princess Diana relied too much on him, using her firstborn as her “emotional crutch.” He’d ask her to avoid saying negative things about his father around him because he didn’t want to talk sides, and he supposedly felt embarrassed by his mother’s behavior at times. Dang.

Given his rocky past, Wills is dedicated to being the best and most hands-on father he can be. A senior source explained the father-son dynamic he had with the King, saying:

“In recent years, they have become much closer. He also respects his father and his devotion to service, but he feels the fact his father put work first had a detrimental impact on him when he was growing up and didn’t help their father/son relationship.”

It also helps to have Kate Middleton by his side. Not only is she a calming influence on her husband, but she gets along great with the monarch, helping her to defuse tense situations when they arise. A source pointed out:

“[She] is somebody who always tries to see both sides of any dispute.”

She is “emotionally mature” and can help open William’s eyes to other points of view, and is “a stabilizing influence.” Very important when dealing with her (at times) volatile partner! A courtier dished:

“The King’s relationship with both his sons has been difficult over the years. Even now he is King, with the Prince of Wales, there can be differences of opinion and tensions. Of course, they love each other, but they clash, and sometimes William needs handling with kid gloves.”

And another added:

“You have to check first which way the wind is blowing with the prince. They don’t see eye to eye on several issues, but why should they? [Prince William’s] moment in the top job will come — perhaps he would do well to remember it is not yet. This is His Majesty’s time.”

As we’ve heard before, when the 42-year-old loses his temper, he often shouts. So, we bet this helicopter argument was a fiery one! But unfortunately for him, his father usually gets what he wants. Well, he is King, after all! Despite this, their disputes typically blow over quickly. Charles has never had the same kind of problems with his daughter-in-law either, a courtier acknowledged:

“I think the [King] understands Catherine is a good influence on the entire family. He loves and truly appreciates everything she does.”

That’s good. They need a buffer to help keep things calm from time to time! But it’s kinda surprising to hear that William isn’t as worried about protecting the line of success as his father! We wonder if that will change as George gets older, or if Charles’ health declines?? Eventually, Wills is gonna have to care, right? Let us know what you think about this (below)!

