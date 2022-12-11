Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Recall ‘Whirlwind’ First Dance At Their Wedding Reception In New Sneak Peek Of Docuseries

A new first look at the second half of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries has dropped!

As you may have seen, the final moments of episode three of Harry & Meghan took viewers to the eve of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding day. Now, Netflix has dropped a new preview for Volume II of the documentary series, in which we see Meghan and Harry looking back at their first dance after they got hitched in May 2018. The 41-year-old former actress says in the video:

“I just really wanted the music to be fun. Even our first dance.”

After trying to remember the name of the song, Land of 1000 Dances by Wilson Pickett, Meghan noted:

“I always get it wrong.”

The video then cuts to a bunch of rare images from the couple’s wedding reception, which was hosted at Frogmore House, while the track plays in the background. Meghan can be seen singing some of the song lyrics before sharing:

“That was our first dance. It was so fun. Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great.”

Ch-ch-check out the entire sneak peek (below):

We’ll have to see what else Meghan and Harry will talk about when the new episodes drop on Thursday! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Netflix/YouTube]