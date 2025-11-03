Prince Harry Supported King Charles' Decision To Strip Andrew Of Titles -- Even Though His Could Be Next??

Wait, so Prince Harry did know about Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, losing his titles??

According to The Sun on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex was in full support of King Charles III making the decision to strip Andrew of his titles and honors and boot him from his mansion, Royal Lodge. It’s also understood that the Invictus Games founder 100% backs his father ending Andrew’s allowance. Whoa!

Despite an ongoing family feud, Harry’s made a point to stay in touch with his dad following their milestone reunion in September. Sources believe he may have been in touch in recent days amid this whole Andrew scandal. Now, it’s not clear if Harry was in touch before the news dropped, but either way, it sounds like he was on board with everything!

Related: Fans React To Meghan’s ‘Peak Level Cringe’ After World Series!

Hmm. Is he really so chill about all this?? We keep hearing that Prince William is going to use this as his roadmap to officially kick Harry and Meghan Markle out of the royal fold. In fact, a “well-placed source” told Rob Shuter last week in his Naughty But Nice substack that the Duke was “blindsided” by the shock decision. He didn’t see it coming — and he didn’t know it could even happen! The insider dished:

“His stomach dropped. He thought titles were untouchable. Now he’s not so sure.”

It really sounded like he was worried about his own future! Soooo, which is true? It almost feels like The Sun‘s latest report might just be his PR spin on the scandal, you know? Perhaps they’re trying to downplay the Sussexes’ concerns?? But who knows!

FWIW, The Sun added that Harry remains close to his uncle’s kids, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, whose titles have remained intact (though they are said to have been caught off guard by the axing). Harry hasn’t publicly commented on the ousting — though his wife may have had a shady reaction to it!

No matter what Harry may or may not have known was coming in terms of Andrew’s status in the royal family, he had better keep a close eye on his big brother! He could be next!!

Which version of the story do you believe most? Tell us in the comments!

[Image via Phil Lewis/WENN/MEGA]