Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Watch! Enjoy!/hqdefault.jpg" />

Daily Recap!

Prince Harry vs Americans! Bill Gates, Joe Rogan, Keemstar And Toxic Masculinity! Ariana Grande's Wedding! AND... | Perez Hilton

Prince Harry is attacking First Amendment to the United States Constitution! We explain why! Plus, Joe Rogan is very insecure. Frightened by women and minorities! Was Bill Gates being inappropriate by asking women that worked with him out on dates?  YouTuber Keemstar refuses to apologize for his anti-Jewish rhetoric. Seriously! Ariana Grande just got married! All the details! We would be upset if we were her husband’s family! Chrissy Teigen suffers more fallout for her old tweets! And more of today’s hottest topics, including Justin Hartley, Jimmy Fallon and MORE!

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s daily recap videos!

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 18, 2021 11:01am PDT

Share This