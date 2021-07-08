'In A Better Place': Is The Feud Between Harry & Meghan And William & Kate FINALLY OVER??

Is the rift closing? Are we finally on the way back to the houses of Sussex and Cambridge being, well, if not under one roof than at least on the same page?

It seems so, based on an insider spilling the Royal tea in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

A source told the mag that Prince Harry and Prince William, after coming together to help unveil the statue of their mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace last week, had actually turned a corner in their ongoing feud!

The insider claims they “turned a new page in their relationship” after a stroll together down memory lane:

“William and Harry spent the morning before the statue unveiling looking through old keepsakes, notes from Diana and bonding. They have absolutely turned a new page in their relationship and have started the healing. Everyone around them was thrilled to see how close they were on the day of the statue unveiling.”

Awww! It’s about time these two princes settled their differences. And they aren’t the only ones! According to another source, their wives have found common ground as well, despite not having attended the ceremony — nor seen one another in many months.

The insider says Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are in a “better place” these days, the best since the bombshell Oprah interview:

“Tensions have eased between Meghan and Kate. Kate even sent Meghan a gift for the baby. They’re in a better place and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilibet.”

That’s fantastic! We’d heard Catherine had been reaching out to Meghan recently. Sounds like it worked out well!

Obviously the two had spillover animosity from their husbands quarreling, and Will and Harry reconciling is bound to lead to a better relationship between the Duchesses. But they had their own spats as well. Infamously during that Oprah sit-down, Meghan told her side of a story about making Kate cry in a fight before the royal wedding, claiming the opposite had happened:

“The narrative with Kate, it didn’t happen. A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings.”

Of course, she also said Kate brought her flowers and apologized soon after, and that she held no ill will, but still, we heard that at least William was very unhappy about Meg dragging Kate into the conversation. So for these two to be getting along just four months after gurl said that on NATIONAL TV?? That really shows some maturity, and you know what? And at this point we are preferring that to drama!

