Kate Middleton Has Been ‘Reaching Out’ To Meghan Markle More To Mend Their Relationship

Kate Middleton is attempting to mend fences with Meghan Markle.

According to Us Weekly, the Duchess of Cambridge wants to end the nasty rift between the Sussexes and the royal family by rebuilding a relationship with her sister-in-law. A source explained how there might be some hope for a reconciliation between them, saying new baby Lilibet is to thank:

“Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born, she’s sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship. The firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit.”

It may take a lot more than letters and presents to fix the deep rift apparently due to the institution. As you may know, Kate and Meghan have had a strained relationship since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to leave their roles as senior working members of the royal household in January 2020. And things didn’t become better after Meghan and Prince Harry shared their reasoning behind the move in an explosive Oprah interview back in March.

There, the Suits alum confessed to having a difficult connection with Kate that only became worse as the media pitted them against each other. She said at the time:

“If you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t have to hate me.”

Elsewhere in the sit-down, Meghan also revealed that the headlines about how she made 39-year-old Kate break down into tears before her wedding in 2018 was totally false:

“The reverse happened… A few days before the wedding, she was upset about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings. It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing.”

While a lot of their issues may have stemmed from that incident, the pair also was never able to develop a close relationship due to the ongoing feud between Prince William and Harry. Another insider shared with Us:

“They were never that close, but the reason they’re not speaking is because of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William. Harry and William have communicated sparingly over the last year, but none of their communications have been friendly in quite some time. There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate’s relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly.”

The brothers don’t make it easy, that’s for sure! Still, it seems like the foursome have been making an effort to keep things cordial as much as possible — at least when it comes to their kiddos. Most recently Kate and William offered some sincere congratulations to Meghan and Harry on the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana:

“We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan, and Archie.”

Hmm…

We don’t know, guys. It feels like there is just too much bad blood between everyone to actually mend or move on from the issues that plague the royal family. But we’ll certainly be interested in seeing if an olive branch will be extended to Harry as well during Princess Diana’s statue unveiling on July 1. Who knows what will happen!

