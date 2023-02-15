Prince Harry Won't Attend King Charles' Coronation If He Thinks It'll Be Like THIS Event!

Prince Harry is playing hard to get!

There has been so much chatter about whether or not the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle will attend King Charles III’s coronation in May, but if the monarch wants his son there, it’s not going to be as easy as just sending an invitation.

According to palace insiders via The Mirror on Wednesday, while the official invites haven’t been sent out yet, guests are expected to start receiving them within days. Royal sources have insisted Charles intends to invite his Cali-based relatives despite the ongoing family feud, which just got a whole lot worse with the release of the couple’s docuseries and Harry’s memoir. But Harry is requesting an apology before he considers attending, and he’s not going to back down on this request!

A royal source told the outlet that Charles and Prince William have not yet spoken directly to the Invictus Games founder about his and his wife’s attendance at the historic event. Despite this estrangement, the 38-year-old has made it clear he wants a meeting with the other men before he decides to fly to the UK for the ceremony — particularly because he wants to know things will be different than the past. The source explained:

“Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered — he isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral. He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed.”

Oof.

Harry’s clearly not willing to brush things under the rug this time around, even if it’ll look better for their family — and he’s also using the last big of leverage he has to try and get what he wants. We just wonder if it’ll be enough to push them towards real reconciliation?? For what it’s worth, the royals are understood to be “fully expecting” the Archewell founders. So, do they plan to have a formal conversation sometime soon? Or are they hoping Harry’s just bluffing about blowing off the crowning??

According to the outlet, Charles has whittled his guest list down to around 2,000 people (versus 8,000 at his mother Queen Elizabeth II‘s ceremony in 1953). Those who receive an invite will have to RSVP by the beginning of April, meaning there’s not much time left for the family to have the tough conversation Harry so desperately wants.

If Harry and Meghan do attend, they’ll be treated just like any other guests with no formal roles in the ceremony. They also won’t be allowed on the Buckingham Palace balcony since they aren’t working royals anymore. Currently, there are several theories for how the pair’s time in the UK might go.

The first idea is that the Suits alum won’t show up. Instead, she’d stay home with the kids to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday (which falls on the same day as the coronation) while Harry attends by himself during a quick 48-hour trip. Other reports have claimed the Archbishop of Canterbury has been pulled into conversations to try to negotiate a deal for Harry and Meghan to attend the coronation in return for a prominent pew at the service as well as the promise their royal titles would never be at risk. The Mirror’s source is certain whatever happens will be a Sussex family decision, saying:

“Whatever they do it will most likely be as a family.”

Charles is said to want both Harry and Meghan in attendance, so it’s likely he’ll do everything he can to get them both to show up. But is a meeting and/or formal apology too much to ask for?! We’ll have to wait and see… Thoughts?! Do you think Harry is owed an apology? Or should he attend in support of his father no matter their issues? Sound OFF (below)!

