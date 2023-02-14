Buckingham Palace Is Trying To End Prince William's Feud With Prince Harry Before King Charles' Coronation, But...

King Charles III will be officially crowned on May 6 — which is now less than 90 days away.

But even though the calendar is moving very, very quickly towards that point, it sounds like the royal family still has a MAJOR problem on their hands with no end in sight: the rough rift between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.

In fact, a new report from an insider close to officials at Buckingham Palace indicates things are as bad now as they’ve ever been between the two star-crossed brothers. Judging by these new comments, it seems like maybe we shouldn’t count on them making up before their father’s early May coronation. Oof…

These fresh details were first reported by Us Weekly on Monday. In the mag’s coverage, sources say the older Prince of Wales and the younger Duke of Sussex just can’t seem to see eye-to-eye on anything after Harry released his jaw-dropping memoir Spare early last month.

The outlet reports the feud is undoubtedly ongoing between 40-year-old William and 38-year-old Harry. And the longer it the rift remains, the less likely it is the two men can work out their differences prior to that May 6 coronation date:

“The longer the feud continues, the less likely there’ll be a reconciliation. With the coronation just a few months away, appropriate actions need to be taken imminently.”

Uh oh…

For now, the source adds, Buckingham Palace is apparently hard at work trying to determine “whether it’s possible” for the brothers to mend their differences before their 74-year-old father takes the throne in three months. Judging by this insider’s revelations, it sounds like royal officials aren’t exactly optimistic:

“The palace is trying to come up with solutions to keep the peace and form some kind of reconnection and unity between William and Harry. It’s now or never. The coronation is a time to celebrate, and no one wants this dark cloud hanging over the festivities on such a significant occasion.”

That might be the kiss of death. The window for any potential reconciliation appears to be closing remarkably quickly. If things don’t happen soon, it would seem to be a self-fulfilling prophecy into full-on estrangement and coronation controversy.

Not great!!

Of course, at least publicly, it sounds like reconciliation still is possible. Back in January, following the aforementioned release of Spare, Meghan Markle‘s man spoke to ITV about his hopes for improving the relationship with William and the rest of his family. At the time, Harry said:

“Forgiveness is 100% a possibility. I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

That news org even asked the Archewell co-founder if he was going to attend Charles’ early May coronation. At the time, Harry declined to give a definitive answer, but he did say this:

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

So it would seem as though he is still optimistic about it. Or at least he’s merely giving the public that sense while the vibe is very different behind closed doors.

