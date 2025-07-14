Princess Catherine BETRAYING William By Promising King Charles She'll Help Fix Things With Harry: SOURCE

Princess Catherine is working hard behind the scenes to help mend her family, according to a new report — but that may not be what everyone wants…

As we reported, Prince Harry and King Charles III‘s aides were just spotted meeting up in what has been called a “secret peace summit” in London last week. It’s a major step in the right direction as the Duke of Sussex attempts to ease his way back into his family following a years-long rift. Prince William hasn’t shown any signs of budging on the feud — but now his wife is getting involved, and that could change everything… for better or worse.

According to RadarOnline on Monday, Kate Middleton has made a secret pact with her father-in-law, agreeing to try to help change her hubby’s mind on his estrangement from his brother! And that’s a really big deal — because he could view it as a massive betrayal! Uh-oh! A royal source spilled the tea:

“Kate has promised Charles she’ll do everything she can to bring everyone together. She believes time is running out, and she’s not going to stand by and let this family fall apart.”

Even if it means she might piss off her husband? Wow!

As the 76-year-old continues to fight his cancer — and reportedly update his funeral plans — he’s eager to mend things with his youngest son (and yes, even his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle). Having just faced her own cancer scare, Kate understands the stakes:

“Charles has had enough of the fighting. He wants Harry back in the fold before it’s too late, and he sees Kate as the key to making that happen. William isn’t on board, but Charles believes Kate can change his mind.”

It’s unclear how Kate plans to do this — but she believes time is running out and knows that deep down, the future king would be devastated if he never made amends. So yeah, she’s highly motivated. And so is Harry. The source shared:

“Harry is ready to make peace. He knows the clock is ticking. Kate believes he and William will regret it forever if they don’t fix this now.”

The last thing anyone wants is for them to have regrets when their father’s time is up. That would be devastating…

As for why the monarch trusts the Princess of Wales so much, they’ve grown closer as they both faced their health challenges. Last year, before Kate went public with her diagnosis, they had an “emotional” heart-to-heart over lunch together. That bond could be the key to everything, an insider said:

“Kate sends him care packages and checks in on him constantly. Charles respects her more than anyone else in the family. He sees her as the glue holding them together.”

If anyone can bring ’em all together, it’s her! She used to be very close with Harry, too, so if she can put her issues with the Suits alum aside, maybe she can find a way to make this long-awaited reunion happen? Only time will tell! We just hope Willy doesn’t get too upset at Kate for going behind his back and trying to make this work, even though he’s strongly against a reconciliation! We’d hate to see them facing more rumored marriage struggles…

What do U think!? Leave your predictions in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]