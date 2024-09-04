Prince William’s Friends Are Openly Making Fun Of ‘Very Thick’ Prince Harry Now! Brutal!!

Prince William and Prince Harry‘s feud has arguably never been worse — even after they attended the same funeral!

As Perezcious readers know, the princes were both at Lord Robert Fellowes‘ funeral in England last week, but they reportedly did not interact with one another — despite getting awfully close. Some saw the joint appearance as a positive sign – after all this time, they were finally in the same room. That’s progress, right? Well, not really! Despite the sighting, it doesn’t sound like anything has changed behind the scenes.

On Tuesday, friends of Harry’s told the Mirror that he’d be happy to “help out” the royal family on a temporary basis and was “prepared” to take on any necessary royal duties, especially as various family members face cancer treatment. It sounded almost like an olive branch. But he has one condition, and it’s a doozy. He wants an “apology” from his older brother! An apology that is simply NEVER coming!

Hitting back at this report, friends of the Prince of Wales told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that Harry has become “a broken record” who is “pretending to not get the message that he is not wanted.” Oof!! They argued:

“Harry is a broken record at this stage. We all know he would love to be given a part-time royal role, but Queen Elizabeth was very clear that he couldn’t be half in and half out. Nothing has changed. Whoever is promulgating these ludicrous theories on Harry’s behalf is simply pretending to not get the message that he is not wanted. They are either very thick or pretending to be.”

Damn!!!

“Very thick”?? In other words, they’re calling him — and Meghan Markle — stupid AF! Jeez! They’re not even holding back anymore! If Will’s friends can’t be bothered to make things sound more amicable, then it must be really tense between the brothers!

Interestingly, friends of the Spencers saw otherwise. Princess Diana’s family has stayed close to both siblings amid the feud, and Harry even stayed with her brother Charles Spencer after the service. These insiders told the outlet that Princess Catherine’s husband agreeing to attend the funeral even though he knew the Spare author would be there was a great sign, saying:

“It was probably always going to be a funeral that brought the boys together under one roof, and the fact that William didn’t boycott it because Harry was going to be there has cast a glimmer of hope in an otherwise deeply depressing impasse.”

They continued:

“They both adore Jane [Fellowes, Robert’s widow], and it’s absolutely right that they were both there out of respect to her. It’s an important recognition of the fact that blood is thicker than water. It’s a mature, promising sign that their private disagreements are not going be allowed to overshadow important family events.”

It is nice to see they can put their differences aside to honor a loved one — as it would be super s**tty for the feud to get in the way of condolences! But if we’re to believe Will’s pals, it sure doesn’t sound like this was any indication that a reconciliation is coming anytime soon! We mean, they’re reportedly no longer speaking to each other and even King Charles III has stopped taking his youngest son’s calls. The standoff is still going strong, despite the Invictus Games founder’s best efforts!

Reactions?? Do U think Harry has gotten “very thick” since leaving the royal family? Sound OFF (below)!

