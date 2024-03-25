Princess Catherine & King Charles Met Privately Before Her Cancer Announcement -- Details HERE

Princess Catherine and King Charles III have been leaning on each other during their cancer battles.

According to a royal source for People on Sunday, His Majesty and Prince William‘s wife met for a private lunch on Thursday — one day before Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis to the world. The insider noted that they share “a common health experience” right now amid their ongoing treatments, so it must’ve been nice to connect. It’s not everyday two family members are going through cancer at the same time!

Similarly, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told the outlet that Charles “has always had a very good bond with her,” revealing:

“She’s interested in artistic things and she appreciates art and culture so has an affinity with the King over that.”

The expert added:

“Obviously they have this in common and can only bring them closer. It is a source of reassurance and consolation for both of them.”

Kate and Charles have been facing their health issues at pretty much the same time. As Perezcious readers know, they overlapped in the hospital earlier this year — where the 75-year-old monarch was recovering from a prostate procedure before revealing he had cancer and Kate was having abdominal surgery (for an issue that was ultimately cancerous). They were said to have visited each other in the medical facility during their recoveries before they were both discharged.

The father of two has also been very supportive of his daughter-in-law since her diagnosis was shared. After her announcement went live, he said via Buckingham Palace:

“His Majesty is ‘so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.’ Following their time in hospital together, HM has ‘remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.’ Both Their Majesties ‘will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.’”

According to People, the King is “progressing well” through his treatment and is even making plans for summer events, but is not “committing to anything” yet as everything will be “subject to doctors’ advice at the time,” a royal insider dished. Still, the fact the Palace is making tentative plans is a good sign!

As for the 42-year-old, after announcing her cancer diagnosis, she is continuing to stay out of the spotlight. While many had hoped to see her out in public on Easter (in hopes of finally shutting down ongoing conspiracy theories), a royal source told Harper’s Bazaar that she will not “return to official duties” until “she is cleared to do so by her medical team.” And considering she’s only in the early stages of preventative chemo, it could be a while until she gets the all-clear. At least she’s not going through this alone, though!

