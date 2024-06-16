Princess Catherine Shares Sweet Photo Of Prince William & Kids For Father’s Day! Look!

Princess Catherine is celebrating her hubby.

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales took to Instagram to join in on the Father’s Day festivities, sharing a new photo of Prince William and their three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. The proud poppa stood with his arms draped around the kiddos as the four of them stood on a beautiful sandy beach overlooking the ocean. Catherine, who snapped the shot, wrote:

“We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day G, C & L”

So sweet!

In the comments, fans wrote things like:

“What a team you all are” “Happy Father’s Day thank you for the picture Princess” “Beautiful. Family is everything ” “God Bless Prince William & his family” “What a beautiful photo thank you for sharing ”

William also celebrated his own father King Charles III with a throwback pic, which you can check out (below):

Awww!

This all comes just one day after Catherine made her grand return to the spotlight on Saturday at Trooping the Colour six months after she was diagnosed with cancer. We’re so happy to see her doing better!

