Princess Catherine ‘May NEVER Come Back’ To Previous Royal Role After Cancer Treatment: REPORT

Um, what??? Princess Catherine might be done as a royal as we know it!!

On Tuesday, an insider told Us Weekly that Kate Middleton “may never come back in the role that people saw her in before” she began undergoing cancer treatment. The source noted that the 42-year-old is currently “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back.” That’s completely fair. She’s going to need time to ease back into work when the time is right — but to “never” see her in the same role?! That’s concerning!

A second source agreed with this hot take, saying that Kate will have to consider how much she wants to take on once she’s fully recovered, adding:

“Her role may look very different. She’s looking at what it will shape into.”

Whoa.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams speculated that the mother of three’s return “will be [based] on medical advice, and it will be very carefully balanced,” stressing that her health battle is “obviously tremendously draining.” For now, it doesn’t seem like there’s any rush to decide what her future role will look like since friends don’t think the Princess of Wales will return to public duties until at least the fall. But Richard hopes we get some formal insight from Kensington Palace soon. Referencing the previous conspiracy theories, he mused:

“I hope [by then we] would have heard when it is appropriate from Kensington Palace because lessons should’ve been learned from what happened earlier. If you’re not told at all, and months pass, there’s clearly speculation, and that could happen again. So I’m sure that it will be handled differently.”

In the meantime, Prince William has been enjoying some unexpected time at home after he and King Charles III cleared their schedules due to a local election, the second source shared:

“The announcement that the royals won’t be able to work as much has been unexpected, but it will allow Kate and William to spend more time together. They’ve been reconnecting and are closer than ever.”

The couple and their kids have been “spending a lot of time as a family” at their summer home, Anmer Hall. The kids will soon be off for the summer “and they have lots of fun things” planned, as well, per the first source. In the meantime, Kate’s keeping busy with one of her favorite “activities,” cooking and baking, added the second insider. They also noted that she’s spending lots of time with her mom Carole Middleton and sister Pippa, who “are a constant presence.” Fitzwilliams added:

“The Middletons have always been very close. The royal family has to be terribly careful about [who they let in], but Kate knows who to trust.”

The good news is that the future queen is reportedly getting better, the second confidant insisted:

“Kate’s recovery is going well. She’s not able to see many people because she is susceptible to getting sick and they don’t want her compromised, but she’s up and about.”

The first source confirmed:

“Kate’s feeling strong enough to be very involved with the kids. She’s been an active parent.”

Well, that’s good to hear. But still… it’s worrisome to think she might pull back from public-facing duties for good in the future! What will this mean when she’s queen?! Hopefully, it’s all just temporary as she continues to heal! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

