Princess Eugenie Welcomes Baby #2! See His Name & First Pics HERE!

Princess Eugenie is officially a mom of two!

The British royal took to Instagram early Monday morning to share the exciting news of the arrival of her newest little one with husband Jack Brooksbank. In her proud caption she shared all the deets — his birthdate, weight, and of course his name. She wrote:

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.”

Aww! You can hear the new momma’s excitement through her words! She also shared that his name carries quite a bit of family significance:

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.”

So sweet! And it seems that her first born, 2-year-old son August, is taking well to the big brother life, as she added:

“Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

See her full post (below):

We’re so happy for Princess Eugenie and her growing family! Share all your support in the comments down below!

