Taylor Swift & Matty Healy BROKE UP!

This should make a lot of Taylor Swift fans happy! The Style singer has reportedly split from boyfriend Matty Healy!

TMZ‘s sources tell them the couple just broke up! It’s not clear exactly when, though it would have to be in the past week or so. The couple were seen looking very much together as recently as May 25. We’d even heard they were on the verge of moving in together!

Oh, and so much for Matty and The 1975 helping write Taylor’s next album, right?

What happened?! At this time there are no explanations. Obviously the controversy surrounding the rocker could be a factor. His apparent sexism, homophobia, and other icky behavior in podcast conversations had Taylor’s fans in an uproar. And really, is some guy going to get in between her and her career? Just sayin’. Obviously it could be anything at this point. We’ll certainly let you know as soon as we hear anything!

Well, at the very least this explains him getting back to kissing randos at his concerts! He’s free and clear to mack on whatever strangers he wants now.

What do YOU think of Taylor and Matty breaking up already??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]