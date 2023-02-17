Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Not Talking Amid Battle Over Lisa Marie’s Estate

Oof. This is tough to hear.

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough are currently not speaking as they battle it out over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate. According to a source via ET on Thursday, it’s been a “very tense and heartbreaking few weeks” for the both of them as they navigate their immense grief while gearing up for a legal battle. The insider shared:

“It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla. Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member. Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren’t communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers.”

Things have gotten so contentious between the pair, they are likely looking at a lengthy court battle, they added:

“They are both gearing up for court, Riley would prefer to settle this dispute privately.”

In the meantime, the 33-year-old is trying to stay strong and focus on the positive aspects of her life right now, the confidant expressed:

“She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series [Daisy Jones & The Six] coming out. Her daughter and husband have been keeping her in good spirits.”

We’re so glad she still has a support system around her at this time. We cannot imagine how difficult it must be to be fighting against her own grandmother! Sadly, it doesn’t sound like Priscilla is going back down, no matter how “heartbroken” she makes Riley. The source noted the family matriarch is doing what she believes “is right in her heart,” adding:

“She is convinced that old documents had been forged.”

As we’ve been following, the 77-year-old star contested her late daughter Lisa Marie’s will shortly after her death on January 12. Priscilla had been a co-trustee of the musician’s trust but in 2016 she was unknowingly replaced with Riley and her late brother Benjamin, who passed away in 2020. Now, she is calling into question “the authenticity and validity” of the document, claiming “there are many issues surrounding” it, such as an “inconsistent” signature. Many have called her legal battle a “money grab,” particularly because the mother-daughter duo wasn’t on good terms for the last several years of the Lights Out singer’s life. Joel Weinshanker, a Managing Partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises, even told Sirius XM’s Elvis Radio:

“When Elvis passed away, he left everything to his little girl. He did so knowing that she would be the one to keep his legacy going. I can tell you that [Lisa Marie] has, without falter, no matter what else was happening in her life, in her career, always been the one to look at what was best for Elvis… regardless of what somebody else was trying to do, regardless of what another family member [was trying to] do.”

Standing by the will, he continued:

“We just want to think about what Lisa would’ve wanted and that’s what’s best for Elvis. She never had a doubt in her mind that that’s Riley. There’s no question on anyone’s mind [because] Lisa had spoken [about] it, there’s numerous amounts of written information, she had talked to so many of her friends about it. There was never a question, and anybody who’s speaking differently isn’t looking out for Elvis, isn’t looking out for Lisa, certainly isn’t looking out for Riley.”

But Priscilla has maintained that she’s only doing what’s best for her family, which includes Lisa Marie’s youngest daughters, 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley, sharing:

“I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love. For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life.”

She even claimed someone speaking to the press was spreading lies after buying their way into the family. While she didn’t name names, could she have been talking about Joel? Maybe… She said:

“There is an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family. This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family. Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out. Please ignore ‘the noise.’ As I have always been there for Elvis’ legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love.”

Either way, this legal battle is definitely tearing a wedge between the grandmother and her grandchildren. We hope they can sort this out without burning a bridge forever. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

