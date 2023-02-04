Riley Keough 'Upset' & 'Disappointed' Over Priscilla Presley's Actions Amid Lisa Marie Trust Battle

Ever since the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley, her family along with the rest of the world has been mourning. But just like with any fam, tragedy does not come without drama.

As you may have heard, Priscilla Presley contested her daughter’s last will — specifically because she discovered in 2016 the late songstress made an amendment that would transfer her estate rights to Riley Keough, her daughter, apparently without the 77-year-old’s knowledge. The amendment removed Priscilla and the performer’s former business manager as co-trustees of her estate and replaced them with Riley and Lisa Marie’s late son Benjamin Keough, and it’s apparent the late actress’ mother didn’t like that too much.

As things are today, the Daisy Jones & The Six star is set to inherit her mother’s estate, which has been put in the trust and will include approximately $31 million left behind from Lisa Marie’s life insurance policies. But how does she really feel about her grandmother trying to contest the will? Well, apparently the same way Priscilla feels about the amendment in the first place — not happy.

According to an insider for Entertainment Tonight, Riley is “disappointed” in the ex-wife of Elvis Presley and believes her contesting the will goes against “her mom’s wishes.” The source said:

“Riley wants to keep the family together and keep Lisa Marie’s legacy in a positive light, but she feels that her grandmother’s actions are pushing the family apart even more. It’s upsetting to her as she does want to have a relationship with Priscilla, but at this point in time they are not close.”

Pushing the family apart even more — yeesh. That’s just the opposite of what Priscilla claimed in a statement to PageSix on Thursday. She said she was trying everything to keep her family together…

The insider didn’t stop there, though. Apparently Lisa Marie and her mother didn’t even get along and things were “complicated”:

“[Lisa Marie] did not have a healthy or close relationship [with Priscilla] … Lisa Marie was struggling, and it definitely put a strain on her relationship with her mother. Lisa Marie always felt Priscilla was trying to have control over her.”

Oof.

So the Lights Out songstress felt like her mom was always trying to control her — and now her mom is seemingly doing just that with her will. Seems like maybe their strained relationship is where the 2016 amendment came from in the first place…

The source added Lisa Marie “always meant for her children to inherit her trust”:

“Lisa always wanted Riley and Benjamin to be the beneficiaries of the trust and that was no secret. [Her] children meant the world to her, and she would do anything for them.”

Such a complicated case and a lot to consider from all perspectives. It’s never easy losing someone and with the added struggle of conflict between family members is not making anything easier. Our hearts continue to be with the family.

