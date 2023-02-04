Priscilla Presley Tells Fans To ‘Ignore The Noise’ Amid Lisa Marie Trust Battle!

Priscilla Presley wants suspicious minds to “ignore” all the chatter surrounding her legal battle over Lisa Marie Presley’s trust!

As you’ve most likely heard, the 77-year-old actress challenged her late daughter’s will shortly after Lisa’s death last month. Priscilla questioned the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment that removed her and former business manager Barry Siegel from their positions as co-trustees and instead named the 54-year-old musician’s two oldest kids: Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. This means the Daisy Jones & The Six star will inherit her mother’s estate, which includes approximately $31 million left behind from Lisa’s life insurance policies. However, Priscilla isn’t too happy about that and is now fighting to make the changes invalid.

A source close to Lisa later came forward to Page Six to insist the Dallas alum’s filing was nothing more than a “money grab,” noting that the pair had “no relationship” when the singer-songwriter died. As for how Riley feels about the situation? Another insider said to ET she is “disappointed” and feels Priscilla is going against “her mom’s wishes,” adding:

“Riley wants to keep the family together and keep Lisa Marie’s legacy in a positive light, but she feels that her grandmother’s actions are pushing the family apart even more. It’s upsetting to her as she does want to have a relationship with Priscilla, but at this point in time they are not close.”

It’s a messy and tense situation, to say the least. While Riley has remained quiet, her grandmother has now decided to address the behind-the-scenes drama for the first time. In a statement to Page Six on Friday, Priscilla asked fans to “please ignore the noise” surrounding the legal battle, claiming someone is speaking out who is “not a representative” of her family:

“I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love. For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life. There is an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family. This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family.”

The former wife of Elvis Presley then pleaded with the public to allow her and everyone involved “the time” they need “to work together and sort this out” and forge “a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love.”

Although Priscilla did not identify the person speaking for the family, this statement came after Joel Weinshanker – a managing partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises – opened up about the drama on Sirius XM’s Elvis Radio. He claimed Lisa Marie was “quite certain” and “very direct” when it came to who she wanted in control over her assets:

“We discussed this many, many times [before] she passed, and [it] was always Riley and Ben. There was never a question in her mind that they would be the stewards, that they would look at it the exact same way that she did. And obviously, when Ben passed, it really sat with Riley.”

Could Priscilla have been talking about him??? It seems like a strong possibility!

This is such a complicated situation, especially since the legal matter is coming right when the Presley’s are still grappling with Lisa’s death. Reactions to Priscilla’s statement, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

