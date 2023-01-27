Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Got Matching Tattoos -- And They're Connected To His Sweet Proposal!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas somehow found a way to be even MORE adorable!

During a Wednesday interview with British Vogue, titled, Getting To Know Priyanka Chopra Jonas | Pieces of Me, the mother of one revealed she and hubby Nick have the sweetest matching ink! While discussing her tattoos, for which she says she doesn’t “have too many,” the Quantico actress dished:

“I have a check and a box behind my ears. My husband has them on his arms because when he proposed, he asked me, that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one.”

While she didn’t show off a glimpse, we definitely got the mental image, and it’s seriously one of the sweetest things we’ve ever heard! She added that the Jonas Brothers alum is “super thoughtful,” and has helped her to “approach things from a much calmer place,” balancing out her “tornado” personality.

We love that for them! Watch the full video (below):

The two wed back in 2018, and have since welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Fam goals!

Would YOU ever get a matching tattoo with your significant other, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via British Vogue/YouTube & Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]