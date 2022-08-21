Priyanka Chopra Shares Quick Glimpse Of Baby Daughter Malti In Sweet New Snaps -- LOOK!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is showing off her adorable baby daughter!

The 40-year-old momma took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to showcase two new pics of her growing family — and we are swooning over the sweet shots!

The Baywatch star shared two glimpses of baby daughter Malti in the snaps. In one, the baby girl can be seen sitting in Priyanka’s lap and looking away from the camera while the proud momma snapped the sweet memory. In the second shot, Malti’s tiny little feet can be seen playing on her momma’s face while the actress beams with happiness and love.

Along with the pics, she shared a very simple but perfect caption:

“Love like no other”

Awww!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Love that!

Such a happy family vibe! Enjoying precious moments together!!

