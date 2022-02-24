Priyanka Chopra Responds To Rosie O'Donnell's Awful Apology: 'Google My Name'

Priyanka Chopra is speaking out following that s**t show series of TikTok videos from comedian and talk show host Rosie O’Donnell.

As Perezcious readers will recall, earlier this week, Rosie detailed an “awkward” run-in she had with Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas at Nobu in Malibu. During the encounter, O’Donnell explained, she mistakenly thought the 39-year-old star was the daughter of famed author Deepak Chopra. She’s not, and Rosie had to walk back her words pretty quickly.

Just one problem: Rosie’s public apology was AWFUL. As we noted, the 59-year-old called Priyanka “someone” and “wife” in her explanation vids, leading to a major social media firestorm.

And now, Priyanka is speaking out about it.

Writing on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening, Priyanka shared her powerful, mature, and honest response to Rosie’s flubs, writing in part (below):

“I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly.”

The Quantico alum continued:

“We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not to be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in will be amazing.”

Here’s the full post:

