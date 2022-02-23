Rosie O'Donnell Makes Things WORSE With Terrible Apology To Priyanka Chopra For 'Awkward' Moment

Rosie O’Donnell is having to eat her words on this one!

The veteran comedian and TV host took to TikTok on Sunday, revealing a story about how she had an awkward encounter with Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra.

As the 59-year-old comedian explained, she “embarrassed” her son and his girlfriend, along with Rosie’s longtime pal Fran Drescher, during a recent outing for the whole group to Nobu near the ocean in Malibu for dinner.

During the outing, Rosie explained in the video, her party was seated next to the singer and the Baywatch star. Taken aback by the presence of the famous couple, Rosie reached out to share what she thought were some kind comments.

The former daytime TV staple explained how she mistakenly thought Priyanka’s father was world-famous author Deepak Chopra! Oh no… She recalled:

“So when I said, ‘Hi, Nick Jonas. You were great in Kingdom‘ and ‘Hi, [Priyanka]. I know your dad.’ She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I’m like, ‘Deepak.’ She’s like, ‘No, and Chopra is a common name.’ … I felt so embarrassed.”

Ooooh… That’s not good… Not only is it a teensy bit racist, it also could be taken to imply the star isn’t famous in her own right but because of her dad. Which Deepak is not.

(For the record, Priyanka’s father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, died in 2013.)

Mystified, Rosie asked her TikTok followers whether she was “the only one” who erroneously believed Nick was married to Deepak’s daughter. She then issued a direct apology to the pair, calling Priyanka “someone Chopra” and adding:

“Nick Jonas, I apologize, and to the Chopra wife, I apologize too.”

Um… what the eff was that? Is she apologizing? Or lashing out? It was an honest mistake before, but she didn’t have to put this video out this way. Calling Priyanka “the Chopra wife” instead of by her name?!?! That seems dismissive, to say the very least.

Here’s the full video (below):

Immediately, commenters picked up on the “someone Chopra” and “the Chopra wife” comments. Here are just a few of the many, many reactions that popped up in response to Rosie’s video:

“‘Someone Chopra’ and ‘the Chopra wife’ sound worse to me than the mistake. I mean, the device for making TikToks also has Google.” “Her name is Priyanka.” “Maybe learn her name if you’re going to apologize.” “‘The Chopra wife’?! Rosie!! Her name is Priyanka and she is an amazingly beautiful talented woman” “I am glad that you owned up to your mistake but I wish you had at least Googled what her name was before you made the video.”

A day later, feeling the heat amid the online criticism, Rosie shared a second video apologizing for the apology.

Attempting to clarify the context of the misunderstanding, O’Donnell said in the second clip:

“So I’m reading the comments about my [interaction with] Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, who I mistakenly thought was Deepak’s daughter. People thought that she was rude.”

Sorry, people thought she was rude? What people?? Rosie continued:

“She wasn’t rude, it was just awkward. I’m sure she gets sick of that. I’m sure I’m not the only one. According to the comments, a lot of people thought that too but she’s apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him, people were saying. So I’m sure it felt weird to her, to begin with.”

Rosie continued from there, adding:

“Anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka — I hope I’m pronouncing that right. I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry, sometimes I f**k up. I did at Nobu.”

Here is that clip:

OK, so just so we’re clear, NO ONE thought Priyanka was being rude, right?! Why did her apology have to be prefaced with basically forgiving someone else first? What is that??

What about U, Perezcious readers?? What do U think about Rosie’s “awkward” moment — and even more awkward apology??

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

