Public Defender Was Shooing Pigeons & Fell Off Balcony?! Family Calls BS On Mexican Official's Story!

The mystery surrounding the death of Orange County, California public defender Elliott Blair continues…

As we previously reported, the 33-year-old and his wife Kim Williams (both pictured above) got hitched in 2022 and took an anniversary trip to Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito, Mexico to celebrate last month. KTLA reported on the morning of January 14 that Elliot drunkenly fell to his death from a third story balcony — the same day as the couple’s one year anniversary! So, so sad.

Last we heard, according to the Orange County Register, the Baja California Attorney General’s Office said the death was a result of a tragic accident:

“[Blair’s death was the] result of an unfortunate accident from a fall by the now deceased from a third-story floor.”

The man’s family is not convinced his death was an accident, though. On a GoFundMe page that had been set up to cover Elliott’s final expenses, family friend Annie Rodriguez wrote the family is in the belief that this was no accident:

“We wish we could provide everyone with more information, but very limited information has been disclosed by authorities in Mexico. He was the victim of a brutal crime. His family is working with US Officials to gain more information.”

A member of Kim’s family even spoke to ABC7 and said:

“We have reasons to believe, and evidence, that there was possible foul play.”

Scary! At the time, one of Elliott’s colleagues said he was working with officials to get more info on what exactly happened — and now it would seem it’s finally being released. According to the Orange County Register, state attorney general Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanchez called the public defender’s passing “a terrible case” and alleged Kim had said her husband was drawn outside due to noisy pigeons on the balcony and that’s when he fell.

But the Blair family is refuting that claim! They told the outlet in a statement:

“It is categorically false that Kim ever stated that Elliot exited their room that night to scare away pigeons or in response to any noise.”

The family also noted Kim was asleep during the incident and that the widow had been given several varying stories of what happened to her husband. Not only that, apparently Elliott’s loved ones were pushed to cremate the man’s remains, but they refused, wanting an independent autopsy.

Suspicious to push for cremation, right?

Speaking of that independent autopsy, Elliott’s cause of death has been confirmed as “severe head trauma” according to the coroner that performed it. The family plans to send this information to the district attorney to probe a possible homicide.

Private investigator John Jenkins, who had worked with Elliott on multiple occasions, told the New York Post he would investigate this case as a cover up. The Blair family’s attorney, David Scarsone, also said there is continuous doubt the public defender just fell off of the balcony:

“There are many unanswered questions. [The family] is pushing back on that conclusion [by Mexican authorities].”

It definitely sounds like someone has something to hide. Could this be related to his job?? Hmm… many unanswered questions, indeed.

