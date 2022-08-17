R. Kelly’s Fiancée Confirms She’s Pregnant With His Baby -- And Explains HOW Since He’s Been In Prison!

R. Kelly’s fiancée and victim, Joycelyn Savage, is firing back at his attorney’s claim that the couple are not having a child together.

As we previously reported, the 26-year-old dropped the shocking news last week in her tell-all book Love and Joy of Robert that she is expecting a baby with the disgraced singer. Without sharing a lot of details, she wrote:

“Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body. I thought I had contracted COVID-19, but the most amazing news of all was that I was expecting. It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift.”

While Joycelyn claimed Kelly “is extremely excited” by the news, his attorney Jennifer Bonjean denied the whole thing on Tuesday, telling E! News that she “is not pregnant with the singer’s child.” Considering the 55-year-old R&B crooner has been in jail without bail since 2019 and is currently in the middle of a 30-year sentence after being convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering, it seemed like a strong possibility what Kelly’s attorney said was true.

Related: Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant Again Nearly Two Years After Losing Son Jack

But now, Joycelyn is spilling all the details about how her pregnancy came to be! The mom-to-be shared with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday that she is five months pregnant with a baby girl, saying:

“I’m very excited.”

As for why his lawyer denied Kelly being the father of her child? Joycelyn claims “his lawyer didn’t know that prior to him going to jail, Robert and I were doing IVF because at the time I was told I couldn’t have a baby.” She then accused Bonjean of not being “happy” about the pregnancy, so much so she told her to get an abortion. Joycelyn explained:

“When he got sent to prison, we paused on it and I had them freeze my eggs until I was ready. Once his lawyer did find out, she wanted me to have an abortion because she didn’t feel that now was the time for me to have a child following the 30-year sentence. Me and Robert wanted to have a child for a long time. He is very happy about it, his lawyer isn’t. Once I told her I was keeping my baby, she didn’t want me to announce but I wanted to share the news. I’ve always been there for him even before this new lawyer came into the picture.”

Whoa…

His legal team hasn’t addressed the accusations from Joycelyn at this time, but it’ll be inneresting to see what she have to say in response to this situation! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via CBS Mornings/YouTube]