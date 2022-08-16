R. Kelly's Team Denies Fiancée Joycelyn Savage's Claim That She's Pregnant With His Child!

As it turns out, R. Kelly is NOT having a child with reported fiancée Joycelyn Savage — at least, that’s what his team is now saying days after the woman first revealed she was supposedly pregnant.

As we’ve been reporting, the 26-year-old released a self-published book on Amazon late last week. In the memoir, which is titled Love and Joy of Robert, where she makes the claim she recently discovered she was carrying a child following a COVID-19 health scare. The bombshell sent shockwaves throughout the world of the disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker. While Savage’s own parents were shocked at the reveal and declined to comment, she went so far as to include a picture of a sonogram in the publication. That, she claimed, was the only photo Kelly approved to be included in the story.

As Perezcious readers will recall, Joycelyn wrote explicitly in the book that she is “having a baby,” explaining:

“It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us.”

Ummm… what?!

But while Savage has not commented further on the pregnancy claim released in the new work of literature, Kelly’s team has now responded. According to E! News, Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean told the outlet that “Savage is not pregnant with the singer’s child.” Pretty direct! So it would seem her commentary in the book is not true, then?? Or is something else going on here?!

In her Amazon description about the book, Savage writes how she is using her words to “keep everyone up to date” about life with the disgraced R&B crooner:

“The book Love and Joy of Robert is one of the books I wrote to keep everyone up to date regarding the shadows of living with Robert. I went from living in a place where no one cared about my mental health to being able to live the best life I could. Taking part in this book was the first part of my experience of something I cannot ever get over, and I was able to share something Robert did not want to be known to the public, but I begged him to reveal that information to his fans.”

And it would seem that she’s not intending for it to be a one-and-done written work, either. Savage teased fans that there is apparently more content to come next year:

“Hopefully this answers everyone’s questions and concerns. This is just part 1 of my book, part 2 will be released next year.”

Oookay…

Of course, Kelly is in the midst of a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted of racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement, and sex trafficking back in September of 2021. Considering the singer had already been jailed without bail since 2019 in the lead-up to the trial and conviction, the timing of Savage’s pregnancy claim is interesting, to say the least.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

