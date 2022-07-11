R. Kelly Reportedly ENGAGED To Victim Joycelyn Savage Following Sex Trafficking Sentencing!

We did not see this coming!

R. Kelly is reportedly engaged to one of the victims in his sex trafficking scandal! WHAAAT?! Joycelyn Savage made the shocking revelation in a letter sent to Judge Ann Donnelly just before Kelly’s sentencing last month — and her family reportedly didn’t even know about the engagement news!

In the one-page note sent on June 13 and obtained by TMZ on Monday, the young woman opened up about her “experiences” with the embattled star, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, who was found guilty of nine counts of racketeering and sex trafficking, including eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits the transport of “any woman or girl” across state lines for any “immoral purpose.” She began:

“My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé. I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

Wow! It’s unclear how long the pair have been engaged — but the proof is right there in writing. She went on to express how “amazing” her ongoing relationship with the musician is, writing:

“My relationship with Robert is amazing. He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him. Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind. At the end of the day, he has always made sure that I’m taken care of, and any other women he was with as well.”

Savage continued her rave review, adding:

“Robert’s an all-around incredible person. He loves his music and is very passionate about that. He’s positive, outgoing, and very generous. He always takes any opportunity he can to help those in need. He’s very determined and focused on his goals, and the things that have been said about him, with me and other women being held against our will is absolutely untrue. It’s the complete opposite of who he is and what my relationship is like with Robert.”

Just as she has done in years past, Joycelyn claimed the narrative surrounding her relationship with the I Believe I Can Fly vocalist has not been told accurately, adding:

“Robert and I are deeply in love and it breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I’m a victim. I’m a grown woman, and can speak for myself which is why I wanted to provide this letter to the court.”

She was just barely an adult when she first met R. Kelly as a 19-year-old. In 2019, she claimed her parents, Jonjelyn and Timothy, had made allegations against the Grammy winner in an attempt to “scam” him for his “money.” Though that November, a person claiming to be her posted assault allegations against the performer on Patreon. In December 2019, she denied the posts and argued that someone had been impersonating her.

Joycelyn concluded her letter with a plea to the judge to go easy on her alleged predator-turned-hubby, insisting that he “deserves to be home with his loved ones”:

“I respectfully ask that the Court take my words into consideration when sentencing Robert. He is a great man, with a great heart and deserves to be home with his loved ones who are ready to support him.”

Despite her best efforts, Joycelyn’s heartfelt letter did NOT help R. Kelly escape jail. He was sentenced to 30 years behind bars in late June. He is also awaiting the start of another trial set to begin on August 15. In that case, he is facing child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.

Interestingly, not everyone is so sure Joycelyn and Kelly are really headed down the aisle. Gerald Griggs, an attorney for Savage’s parents, told TMZ that they were unaware of the engagement until now! Wow! In some ways, that’s not so shocking. The parents and their daughter have not spoken much since she left to live with Kelly, per the attorney. Still, the family “strongly doubts” the news is true, especially considering she did not testify to it while under oath for the trial. Hmm. In the meantime, they hope to reconnect with Jocelyn to get the full scoop.

FWIW, while Joycelyn may be claiming R. Kelly is as sweet as a peach, Judge Donnelly did not see eye-to-eye with her. When sentencing the R&B star, she declared:

“These crimes were calculated and carefully planned and regularly executed for almost 25 years. You taught them that love is enslavement and violence.”

A pretty harrowing statement now knowing that he might have gotten engaged to one of them as well… And that he seemingly still has control of at least one of his alleged victims despite having been locked up for years now while awaiting his sentencing! BTW, the 55-year-old has been married before. He had a short-term (and illegal) marriage to protégée Aaliyah when she was just 15. He was then married to choreographer Andrea Lee from 1996 to 2009. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

