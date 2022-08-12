R. Kelly’s Fiancée & Victim Joycelyn Savage Says She Is Pregnant

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

R. Kelly’s fiancée and victim in is his sex trafficking scandal just dropped a major bombshell!

Joycelyn Savage revealed in a new 11-page book, Love and Joy of Robert, published on Friday, that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s child.

WHAT?!

The 26-year-old explained in the piece that she found out about the baby after R. Kelly (real name Robert Sylvester Kelly) sent her an engagement ring. The ring arrived just one day after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and racketeering. Joycelyn wrote:

“Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body. I thought I had contracted COVID-19, but the most amazing news of all was that I was expecting. It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us.”

Wow…

It is unclear how far along the mom-to-be is in her pregnancy. Her parents, Jonjelyn and Timothy, told The New York Post they have “no comment” about this situation at this time. According to the outlet, the book includes an image of a sonogram, which Joycelyn claims is the only picture R. Kelly approved for publication:

“Yes, Robert approved the book and his team has read it through. I wanted pictures of us at concerts, at his house, and lying down together. I told them I wanted exactly what happened. However, there were moments I didn’t include in this book because I wanted to have a happy ending and story with Robert. I live in one of Robert’s condos and am working on my next book, which will reveal a lot about him that has been tampered by the media. Many secrets.”

Elsewhere in this shocking tell-all, she went on to detail how she ended up with R. Kelly. Joycelyn claimed that before meeting him when she was 19 years old, she was emotionally and mentally drained after her “family members” allegedly touched her:

“Family members touching you despite knowing you were aware of the situation felt as if it was okay for them to do so. It felt normal to me that I was unable to voice my feelings to my parents when all they did was ignore my pain.”

Joycelyn recalled the night she met Kelly, saying she was “eager to catch Robert’s attention” while attending his concert and hoping to be brought backstage. When it happened, the Ignition artist put “his hand on my hip, gripping my butt and calling me beautiful and various flattering names.” She also sang for him after Kelly brought her to the recording studio following the show, where “all his friends constantly told him ‘I think you found the next Aaliyah.’” Eventually, she claims he asked her to live with him in Atlanta so he could help with her music career:

“It was a very curious moment for me at the time, but I was cautious nonetheless. My answer was ‘yes, but I’m still in college.’ He responded, ‘Daddy has everything you need right here.’ He pulled out a stack of cash. I wasn’t concerned about the money at the time; I just wanted to improve my music. I was always persuaded by him with money, saying I should not leave because this is an opportunity that no one else will ever have and I [sic] leave I’ll regret it.”

Despite being concerned about missing her college classes, Joycelyn said Kelly talked her into staying at his guesthouse for three days to work on some songs. During that time, she recalled him buying her both regular and “very sexy and grown up” clothes since she did not have many with her:

“I had no clue why he brought me these whory [sic] outfits until his assistant informed me that Robert wanted me to wear it for some occasion, which was a Spandex and a see-through bra. I didn’t question it, thinking perhaps he wanted me to look cute.”

She alleged that R. Kelly entered her room one night, where they did “kinky” sexual acts something she says became a constant thing between the two of them. Joycelyn wrote that she became “used to it” but one act always made her want “to vomit, but I didn’t,” explaining:

“It turned me off, but he bought whatever I wanted if I did that for him.”

She shared that he constantly compared her to his first wife Aaliyah:

“As much as he wanted me to become his Aaliyah, he was afraid of losing me, which led to him become extremely demanding, obsessive over me, and [unable] to let me leave his sight at all. Robert started to call me ‘his sexy little Aaliyah’ or sometimes just ‘Aaliyah’ but I would have to remind him that I’m Joy.”

When Joycelyn started touring with Kelly, she noted that he often brought girls backstage who were “strangely young.” The victim said someone else joined them on the tour dates, during which the singer made them “get nasty” with each other and recorded them together. She said:

“After living with Robert for a few months, I didn’t like him for what he turned into, but me and the other girl became closer over time, and I promise to always be there for each other no matter what the scenario, well I thought.”

While Joycelyn did not name who the other girl was, she presumably was talking about his other live-in girlfriend and victim, Azriel Clary. Joycelyn also mentioned that the two girls received daily media training they ever needed to speak about Kelly. His team also allegedly paid them and signed NDAs to not bad mouth him to the public or share any of his secrets.

