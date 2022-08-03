Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant Again Nearly Two Years After The Loss Of Her & John Legend’s Son Jack

Huge congratulations are in order for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend!

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old model revealed the happy news that she and John are expecting another child after undergoing IVF treatments over the past year. Alongside a picture of her baby bump, she wrote on Instagram:

“the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

Chrissy then shared that she had some fears about her pregnancy given how she lost her third child, Jack, two years ago. But thankfully, she said everything has been going well so far:

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Such amazing news! You can ch-ch-check out her pregnancy announcement (below):

The announcement came nearly two years after Chrissy suffered a pregnancy loss in September 2020 while in the hospital with a placenta abruption and excessive bleeding. The Sports Illustrated cover star wrote in a heartbreaking post on Instagram at the time:

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Months later, Chrissy opened up about whether or not she and John would have any more kids – revealing at the time that she was disappointed over the fact that she would “never” be pregnant again:

“It’s frustrating. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day.”

However, she revealed in February that she was “balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.” And in March, the Cravings cookbook author shared that she was done on the in vitro fertilization process in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, adding:

“I feel so much healthier and so much better with that.”

The IVF treatments (obviously) worked – and now, Luna and Miles will be getting a new sibling! We could not be happier for Chrissy and John, and we wish them nothing but the best during this pregnancy! Congrats!

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]