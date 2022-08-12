Britney Spears’ Ex Jason Alexander Sentenced After Pleading No Contest In Wedding Break-In Case

Jason Alexander is not putting up a fight in his legal case stemming from his attempt to crash ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ wedding in June.

According to TMZ, the 40-year-old pleaded no contest Thursday to aggravated trespassing and battery, both misdemeanors, but two other charges — felony stalking and misdemeanor vandalism — were dismissed. As a result, Jason was sentenced to 128 days in the Ventura County Jail but was still credited with time served for the 64 days he spent in prison since his arrest.

As you may recall, Britney’s former husband of two days was taken into custody two months ago when he unexpectedly showed up at the pop sensation’s wedding to Sam Asghari. Hours before she was supposed to walk down the aisle, Jason live-streamed the scary moment on Instagram of himself trying to break into her house while armed with a knife (!!!) and claiming that his “first and only wife” had invited him. The ex was able to get past security and inside the premises – all the way to Britney’s bedroom! WTF!

Her former security guard, Richard Eubler, previously testified that Jason tried to open the bedroom door several times while the singer was inside trying to put on her wedding dress. Thankfully, the door was locked at the time. But that did not stop the wedding crasher from repeatedly shouting for Brit. When Jason barred himself in the game room, Richard followed him inside and eventually managed to apprehend him. Jason has been locked up ever since trying to ruin the Crossroad star’s big day.

Such a scary situation!

At the time, an emergency protective order was also put in place against Jason after the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office revealed that he “continually trespassed on her property” despite being “advised multiple times” that he was not welcome at her residence. In his testimony, Richard even stated that he was “told to stay away” the day before the ceremony. It is crazy that despite knowing about Jason’s previous actions, he gave her security the slip on the wedding day. Very sus. Britney later took things a step further in ensuring her safety by getting a restraining order against Jason, meaning he cannot “contact or bother” her in any way for three years.

While Jason has been sentenced already, another hearing will take place in November to determine whether or not he can possess weapons, including firearms.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Britney Spears/Instagram]