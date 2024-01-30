Rachel Leviss Opens Up About ‘Unhealthy’ Relationship With Tom Sandoval -- & Blames Her ‘Inner Child’?!

Rachel Leviss is pointing fingers at who’s responsible for her affair with Tom Sandoval, but it sounds like she’ll need a time machine to really do it.

During Sunday’s episode of her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast, the 29-year-old got candid about how “unhealthy” her controversial affair with her Vanderpump Rules co-star was. She explained how through therapy, she learned when choosing “unhealthy men, it is this younger version of yourself choosing these guys to try to get some wound healed.” She continued:

“When that registered in my mind I was like, ‘Oh my god, my inner child chose Tom? This 40-year-old? Like, no honey.’”

Ha! We bet that one will sting for Tom!

Related: Tom Has A Message For Rachel As She Continues Dishing On Scandoval!

The reality star compared their affair to her relationship with ex-fiancé James Kennedy:

“When it all played out, a lot of his character came forward and the way that he would talk to my parents, it just seemed like a James 2.0 situation. And I won’t allow that in my relationships anymore. I think family is really important.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Rachel addressed how she’s been handling the situation since it blew up last spring. One fan accused her of “playing the victim,” to which she responded:

“I’m doing my very best to take accountability. I’ve done everything I possibly could to change my behavior and learn from my mistakes and I’m not trying to play the sympathy card so you guys can forgive me for my past indiscretions, that’s not my motive.”

She added that it’s possible to be both a “perpetrator,” as she’s the one who made the “mistakes,” and also a “victim” of “manipulation,” “assault,” and “harassment.”

Listen (below):

During last week’s episode of her podcast, Rachel shared that both she AND Ariana Madix are the victims of Tom.

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Is she right? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via Bravo/YouTube]