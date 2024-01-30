The Boys Star Erin Moriarty SLAMS Megyn Kelly For Vicious Plastic Surgery Accusations -- And Then Ditches Instagram!

Erin Moriarty is NOT happy with Megyn Kelly.

Earlier this month, The Boys star posted a glammed-up pic on Instagram which caught the attention of a LOT of people. Fans and the former Fox News host suggested that the 29-year-old had undergone cosmetic procedures to change the appearance of the face many became familiar with from her Amazon Prime show, and tons of followers questioned that whole situation very openly and brutally. Except Megyn in particular said it in a not-so-nice way…

Back on the January 17 episode of her SiriusXM show, the 53-year-old journalist compared an old pic of Erin to the recent IG photo, and theorized:

“She’s got the Kim Kardashian lips. She’s made her nose so skinny it looks like a pencil now. She’s got, like, what appear to me to be cheek implants.”

She then added that the decision — of which Kelly actually has NO proof — was a sign of “mental illness.” Megyn explained:

“It’s not about an objection to plastic surgery, it’s about an obsession with turning yourself into this fake version of yourself. I find it, like, a sign of mental illness. It’s extremely upsetting. It’s a massive turn-off to me. I just really want to get in the heads of these young girls and say, ‘Please don’t do this.’”

Oof. Really, really harsh stuff. Watch (below):

Erin has since deleted the photo, but you can see it (below) next to a pic from her in 2016 — around the time the photo Megyn shared was taken:

But Erin just clapped back!! Over the weekend, she abruptly returned to the app with a lengthy, SCATHING message about “bullying.” The actress began:

“This is something I truly never anticipated writing. We’re all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things. I had no idea what was going on, to be honest, because I’ve had one of the most challenging weeks of my life. And I specifically thought that as I emerge this period of time — so stressed that I have BARELY been able to eat and sleep. I thought ok, I’m going to emerge this 10 pounds thinner and the verbal abuse/accusations will be flying — usually either drug use or just a flippant “eat a burger” comment.”

Boy, was she right about the accusations tho. She continued:

“You learn to become teflon and move on. I had NO idea what was going on this time. To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner — to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified. Megyn used a photo taken ‘a year ago’ according to her, that had in actuality been taken about a decade ago before I was of LEGAL DRINKING AGE (I’m about to turn 30) as an example (maybe do some research that would take 30 seconds).”

The superhero actress went on to defend her look, attributing it to “contouring.” She said:

“How utterly misinformed, inaccurate, and clickbait seeking people who we follow and consider to be informed is appalling. I got my make up [sic] done that day and it involves major contouring and I remember leaving and feeling pretty. And even that day was an immensely stressful day for me. I came running to those girls and I showed up in tears after what had happened that day and I left feeling better simply because I felt like they had reduced my lack of sleep and worked their magic wands. I saw the comments, scathing enough to just turn my comments off. But this is becoming harassment. This is becoming false news.”

The online hate has affected her so profoundly that she says she’s stepping back from social media:

“The only reason I have not deactivated my account is because I will be leaving this here. Otherwise, consider it deactivated. I will not have access to it for an extensive if not permanent break. Social media was my ability to connect with fans. My ability to work with but also mostly just share brands that I believe in, on an independent level and otherwise. To share news or updates. But I’m deciding to invest my energy into my work.”

Wow.

She continued:

“Social media is not something that came naturally to me and that was an investment of energy to connect with you guys. And I am horrified by the ration, the reductive assumptions, and the aforementioned video that is a primary example of such harassment. It’s broken my heart. You’ve broken my heart. You’ve lost the privilege of this account. So, you can believe whatever you want. But there’s no excuse for these horrific allegations, the verbal abuse that I have had to delete, and genuinely false information that is being used to perpetuate a message that is exhibitionist feminism. You don’t have to believe me when I say that these videos are absolutely false.”

The Driven star concluded:

“But the way this has been spoken about, the way that I have been spoken to, I will not accept. I have been in a hole and I’ve been considered by this personal situation at hand. You never know what someone is going through. Social media is a platform that is not representative of a whole person, and irregardless there is no excuse for the words that have been spoken directly to me or about me. Shame on you Megyn Kelly. Shame on you, Fox News (vought incarnate). Implying that my photo is reflective of women being in a worse place is as false as my conviction in saying that if you resign, you would be leaving women in a better place.”

She definitely feels some type of way. And we don’t blame her, considering how brutally honest and cutting comments from Kelly and others were these past few weeks. See Moriarty’s full message HERE.

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below.

