Tom Sandoval SLAMS Rachel Leviss’ Lawsuit Against Him & Ariana Madix As An Attempt To ‘Rebrand Herself As The Victim’

Tom Sandoval isn’t buying Rachel Leviss’ lawsuit.

In February, the Rachel Goes Rogue podcast host filed a revenge porn lawsuit against Tom in the wake of Scandoval. She claimed Tom was “predatory” and that he “recorded sexually explicit videos of her without her knowledge or consent.” She also went after his ex Ariana Madix in the suit, calling her a “scorned woman seeking vengeance” by distributing, disseminating, and discussing publicly the footage after she found it on Tom’s phone.

Tom was initially “crushed” by Rachel’s filings, but a couple months have passed, and now he has THOUGHTS.

In court documents filed last week and obtained by multiple outlets, the TomTom co-founder’s lawyers argued that Rachel’s lawsuit is nothing but “a thinly veiled attempt to extend [her] fame and to rebrand herself as the victim instead of the other woman.”

Following the explosion of Scandoval, Rachel left Vanderpump Rules and checked into a mental health facility. However, Tom’s lawyers called out Rachel for “denigrating her former friend [Ariana] as a ‘scorned woman’ and her former paramour Sandoval as ‘predatory.’” Furthermore, the legal filings claim Rachel’s addition of “irrelevant but incendiary allegations of … persecution by multiple non-parties,” is a further attempt to brand herself as a victim. That’s in addition to her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast, which she uses to “further bend the narrative to her will,” per the docs.

Tom’s camp also pointed out that all of Rachel’s claims are based on the narrative that Tom “surreptitiously” recorded the NSFW footage of Rachel, which they say isn’t the case:

“However, these videos were created by Leviss and published by Leviss to Sandoval via a consensual exchange on FaceTime. Based on Leviss’ own allegations, Sandoval merely saved private copies of the videos that Leviss filmed and shared with him.”

