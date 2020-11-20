Rachel Maddow Reveals Her Partner Nearly Died From COVID-19 In Powerful Warning!

This is so scary… but also such a good reminder about how serious and deadly this pandemic really is!

Rachel Maddow, the popular political commentator and analyst who hosts a nightly show on MSNBC, revealed to the world on Thursday night the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on her own household — and she’s got a dire warning for the rest of us.

Related: Meghan King Got Coronavirus — And Ex Jim Edmonds Has A Theory About How!

For the past two weeks, the popular news anchor has been off the air as a precaution after she announced she’d had “close contact” with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, that person was her longtime partner, Susan Mikula, who contracted the virus earlier this month.

Last night, Rachel returned to the air waves — in a video shot from her home — explaining the situation with Susan and relaying how coronavirus nearly killed her. That’s not an exaggeration, either; in the video, Rachel recalled how the 62-year-old kept getting “sicker and sicker,” and said:

“At one point we really thought that there was a possibility that it might kill her.”

Wow…

You should watch the whole video (below) because Rachel’s words of warning are needed right now:

This isn’t a game or some stupid political debate about your right not to wear a f**king mask!

This is life or death!

[Image via WENN]