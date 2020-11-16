Meghan King Got Coronavirus -- And Ex Jim Edmonds Blames Her Partying Ways!

As if this split needed any more drama — now there’s a second coronavirus diagnosis to worry about!

As you may recall, Jim Edmonds contracted COVID-19 relatively early in the pandemic, back in April. Seven months later, his ex Meghan King has now tested positive for the disease herself — after some Halloween partying and a girls’ trip to Miami. Hmm…

Related: Meghan Didn’t Tell Jim About Son’s Cerebral Palsy Diagnosis?!

The RHOC alum revealed the diagnosis on her Instagram Story, writing:

“I tested positive for Covid. I have been safe while traveling but I had an exchange on Tuesday where I did not protect myself and this is when I had to have been infected. I have been safe with distancing and masks since Tuesday including when I went to dinner solo and stayed distant and wore a mask at Hayes’s soccer. My kids have been at their father’s but Hayes will quarantine due to brief (1 hour) proximity to me. I have contacted everyone and will isolate for 10 days minimum per CDC guidelines. My children will have to stay with my parents as they cannot stay at my house while I’m sick.”

First thing’s first — there’s no guarantee that ANY travel will be “safe” right now. You can protect yourself as best as possible, but there are still a LOT of risks, especially with the level of cases in the US right now. Masks and distancing are preventative measures, but they’re not perfect — so going to your 2-year-old’s soccer game and cuddling up to him is a BIG risk! For him AND especially for his grandparents!

Apparently, Jim agrees with us — his rep Steve Honig told TMZ that the former baseball player isn’t surprised by the diagnosis, “but he is pissed.” Maskless photos of Meg from Miami and Halloween have riled the athlete, who thinks Meghan is “not acting like a responsible parent.”

According to another TMZ source, he was further incensed that the reality star came to his house following the Miami trip and was “hugging and kissing” the kids, potentially exposing their children as well as Jim’s girlfriend. The insider even suggested that the Bravo-lebrity was lying about the timing “to make it seem like her reckless partying has nothing to do with her positive COVID diagnosis.”

Um, what?? How do some people still not get this pandemic thing??

Related: R&B Singer Jeremih ‘Fighting For His Life’ Battling COVID-19

With the way cases are rising right now, traveling is probably even less safe than it was at the beginning of the pandemic. If she just had to go to Miami, she should have done a standard two week quarantine before seeing her kids or even going out to dinner. This kind of thoughtless behavior is exactly why coronavirus numbers are so devastating right now.

Lots of accusations have flown back and forth in this divorce, but in this case, we have to take Jim’s side. We wish Meghan a speedy recovery, and hopefully she’ll be more considerate of her actions in the future.

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Meghan King/Instagram]