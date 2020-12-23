Rachel Zoe’s Son Shares Positive Update After 40-Foot Fall From Ski Lift: 'I'm Doing Pretty Good'

What a relief!

Rachel Zoe’s son Skyler is on the road to recovery following a scary ski lift accident that had him falling 40 feet on Sunday. In a new Instagram video posted on Tuesday, the 9-year-old thanked those sending positive thoughts his way, all while rolling around on a couch to demonstrate his strength.

It’s amazing to see considering he was just in the hospital days ago. But clearly a fighter, Sky told his momma’s IG followers:

“I am doing pretty well. I could walk, I could run and I could go upside down. Besides that, my neck is a little sore, but I’m doing pretty well. I’m doing pretty good. Thank you, guys, for looking out for me.”

The stylist went on to confess her sincere gratitude to supporters as well, detailing the scary 48 hours further, writing in the caption:

“And just like that after experiencing an actual miracle..#Sky is almost percent back to himself after falling 40 feet from a ski-lift less than 48 hours ago I cannot yet retell the story as it really happened but @rbermanus and I will heal our pain with time knowing that Sky is ok and stronger than ever. I don’t typically share traumatic moments with my community, but the love we felt from so many of you was overwhelming and truly helped heal us all.”

The Bravo alum made sure to note how proud of her son she was in the caption, gushing:

“Both Skyler and I have endless gratitude for your prayers and kindness and we will never forget it. Sky is the bravest little soul that was indeed saved by an angel .”

As you may remember, over the weekend Rachel announced the accident in an Insta Story with pics of her son from the hospital. While he looked in good spirits, the scene was any parent’s worst nightmare. The fashion designer explained:

“Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw sky wasn’t on from the start and @rbermanus screaming to stop the lift.”

Ultimately, she thanked Ski patrol for saving the day (and possibly Sky’s life), elaborating:

“Needless to say by a miracle and the Ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life or from what could have happened. Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit but otherwise a brave champion.”

Tuesday, she finished her update with a message for all parents, urging:

“To all the parents, please please hug your babies of any age extra tight from us today. Thank you again for your love we truly felt it deeply. #grateful XoRZ”

In other good news, Sky was even up and about to celebrate his younger brother’s birthday Tuesday, proving once again he’s on the road to recovery. We’re soooo glad this little boy is okay!

