Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell Open Up About Getting Through This Year's Difficult Relapse: 'I Hated Me At That Point'

Dax Shepard is counting his blessings right now, at the end of what turned out to be a very challenging year.

Back in September, as you’ll recall, the 45-year-old star publicly shared with the world how he had relapsed with his pill addiction — and was even secretly using on what would have been his 16th sobriety anniversary. Now, during a special episode of his podcast, he’s reflecting on that scary time.

The Punk’d alum spoke up this week during the holiday episode of his now-famous Armchair Expert podcast, giving profuse thanks to both his wife, Kristen Bell, and his podcast co-host Monica Padman for the roles they played in getting him back on track!

The proud father and Chips actor said during the show (below):

“I can’t imagine having to admit that to other people and feeling as safe as I did that you guys wouldn’t hate me. I hated me at that point and so, to be able to tell you guys and feel unconditionally loved and that I would be accepted was really special. It saved my life.”

Bell, who has been married to Shepard for seven years, got emotional during the talk, too. She chimed in, expressing her gratitude for how everybody got through it — together.

The Bad Moms star said:

“I would like to thank all parties involved because I am so appreciative of being able to go through every flavor of emotion with Monica and also to have you, the father of my children, be so able to be honest, even at your most shameful moments — is what saves you. Nobody saved you but you, and your courage and boldness to say, ‘I feel like I’m slipping’ or ‘I did slip and I need to be honest before it gets worse’ and I’m just grateful to all parties involved. I think we did a really good job, team.”

Padman was clearly extremely thankful about the entire thing, too, adding:

“I feel really grateful and honored that you felt you could trust me. I feel grateful that I was allowed in to the inner circle.”

Ultimately, Dax wanted the world to know that he loved 2020 — if only because of its own special challenges and hiccups that forced him to confront his demons and be a stronger man.

The actor concluded:

“I feel guilty saying this, but I still loved this year immensely. I loved this year. I had a great year. I’m saying though even with two surgeries and a relapse and shame spiral and all this stuff, it’s still a great year for me.”

Wow! That’s quite the perspective, especially considering what he went through this year!

