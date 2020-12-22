Rachel Zoe 'Scarred For Life' After Watching Son's Shocking Ski Lift Accident

We cannot even imagine the horror of living through this as a parent!

Rachel Zoe shared a truly shocking story on Monday of what was very nearly a tragic accident on Sunday.

Along with a photo of her son Skyler lying in a hospital bed, she wrote on her Instagram Story:

“So I don’t typically share like this but I’m posting this to remind everyone how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute…”

She promised to share what happened to put the 9-year-old in the emergency room later but assured everyone:

“The outcome is Sky is doing great and the bravest boy I’ve ever known but @rbermanus [that’s hubby Rodger Berman] and I are shattered and numb but woke up today with gratitude for a miracle that Sky is safe and OK.”

Later on when she had a chance to calm her nerves she told the full story of how she had watched Skyler fall 40 feet from a ski lift!

“Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw sky wasn’t on from the start and @rbermanus screaming to stop the lift.”

Yeesh! We cannot imagine watching our child drop that far. We feel like our hearts might just stop. She continued:

“Needless to say by a miracle and the Ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life or from what could have happened.”

Wow. So lucky! Thank goodness for that ski patrol! As for the little guy, well, he’s doing better than his parents!

“Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit but otherwise a brave champion. Mom and Dad scarred for life but Sky wanted to say this…”

She then shared a video of Skyler in which he says he’s “okay, just sore” and gets out of bed and walks around to prove it.

A miracle indeed, something Rachel and Rodger are so unbelievably “grateful” for:

“@rbermanus and I have never been more grateful for seeing your child [do] the most simple tasks of walking talking and laughing… Truth be told Sky was more brave then [sic] either of us and we continue to just kiss, hug and simply just stare at him until further notice … hug your babies extra from us today.”

Yes! Hug your babies! No matter how old they are!

